Carnaval Miami To Be Aired On VIVALIVETV

Carnaval Miami, presented by University Health Care powered by Cano Health, is a family-friendly all day music festival that will highlight Latin food, artisanal crafts, cultural exhibitions and music from all of the Latin communities in South Florida.

"For the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana and our media partners Spanish Broadcasting System and VIVA LIVE TV, it's an honor to recognize the 50-year career of the legendary king of merengue," said Rick Gonzalez, Noche de Carnaval Miami chairperson and Kiwanis Club member.

"For VIVALIVE TV is a proud moment to be a part of one of the biggest Festivals in the USA." It's an honor to have been considered by the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana on what promises to be a historic event. They should be recognized not only for the magnitude of the Carnival but for all the unnoticed work the organization does all year around . All I can say is Thank you. Johnny Falcones Viva's CEO stated.

This epic event at the Miami-Dade Fair and Expo Center will bring together the Latin community in South Florida to celebrate Latin style with more than 30 Latin music legends and rising stars sharing the stage and culminating with an electrifying performance by the newly crowned King of Carnaval Miami, Wilfrido Vargas. This family-friendly all-day festival will also showcase folkloric dances, special presentations, foods, and crafts representing Latin American and Caribbean countries.

Wilfrido Vargas's musical style is popular in his native country and around the world. And he has garnered a lifetime of impressive achievements and awards, including:

"Receiving this recognition as King of 'Carnaval Miami' from one of the most important Latin music festivals in the United States is very special not only for me but also for merengue and my beloved Dominican Republic . I appreciate this opportunity to get together to celebrate life and my 50-year musical career with my fellow Dominicans!" declared Wilfrido Vargas , creator of popular songs such as El Africano, El Loco y la Luna, Volveré, El Baile del Perrito, Comején, and El Jardinero.

WHEN: Saturday, August 28 from 2:00 pm to 11:00 pm

WHERE: Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition, 10901 SW 24th St, Miami, FL 33165

HOW: Purchase tickets now at www.carnavalmiami.com

ABOUT KIWANIS LITTLE HAVANA

Carnaval Miami—Since 1978, Carnaval Miami (www.carnavalmiami.com) has been the annual marquis fundraiser of the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana in support of the Kiwanis Little Havana Foundation's youth development programs. These programs range from initiatives that promote wellness and teamwork to scholarships for undergraduate education each year. Host to a series of captivating musical, culinary, and recreational events each year, the iconic Carnaval Miami reflects the Magic City's unique, vibrant character and diverse culture shaped by Hispanics of all nations. Since its inception, Carnaval Miami has grown into the largest Latin cultural celebration in the world, culminating each year with the world-famous Calle Ocho Music Festival.

The Kiwanis of Little Havana is an affiliate of Kiwanis International, a worldwide non-profit organization of volunteers dedicated to serving children in their communities. Founded in 1975, the Little Havana Chapter is known for using advanced fundraising initiatives, such as Carnaval Miami. Through the Kiwanis Little Havana Foundation, the club impacts thousands of families annually, with youth development programs including holiday giving, scholarships, youth summer camps, back to school, and more. For more information, visit www.kiwanislittlehavanafoundation.org and www.carnavalmiami.com.

