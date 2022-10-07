Carnegie Deli Debuts New Cheesecake Bites in 1,200+ Retail Stores

Famous New York Cheesecake, bite-sized and covered in chocolate, now in Acme, Albertsons, Balducci's, Central Market, Jewel-Osco, Kings Food Markets, Pavilions, Shaw's, Star, Vons and Wegmans

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York's iconic delicatessen, Carnegie Deli , debuts their brand new Chocolate Covered Cheesecake Bites in more than 1,000 retail stores including Acme, Albertsons, Balducci's, Central Market, Jewel-Osco, Kings Food Markets, Pavilions, Shaw's, Star, Vons and Wegmans.

Carnegie Deli packed all the deliciousness of their famous New York cheesecake into one decadent bite and then covered it in the finest 65% República del Cacao chocolate. Carnegie Deli won't be sharing their secret family recipe anytime soon, but they can tell you they use the best ingredients to create the creamiest, dreamiest, perfectly poppable cheesecake bites.

"When we launched Carnegie Deli's retail line, our mission was to share the iconic New York experience with customers across the country," shares CEO of Carnegie Deli, Sarri Harper. "It's a dream to bring Carnegie Deli to more households than ever before and to be able to spread happiness one cheesecake bite at a time."

Whether it's a holiday party or a Tuesday night on the couch, Carnegie Deli's craveable new treats make snacking, sharing, and entertaining easier than ever. No leftovers, no mess –– it's a cheesecake lover's dream. Find the Cheesecake Bites in any of these local grocer's frozen dessert aisles. Carnegie Deli's Cheesecake Bites are also available on carnegiedeli.com and Amazon.com.

About Carnegie Deli

Carnegie Deli, founded in 1937, and located just offstage from Manhattan's theater district, quickly became the iconic spot for entertainers, celebrities, and comics to eat sandwiches the size of their heads. Fast forwarding to today, Carnegie Deli has become the quintessential New York deli and is known for its gargantuan sandwiches, smoked and cured meats, potato knishes, and creamy cheesecakes.

