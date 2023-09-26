Carnegie Foundation Establishes Educator Advisory Panel to Envision the Future of Learning

STANFORD, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching announced the establishment of the Carnegie Educator Advisory Panel. Composed of secondary teachers and school-based leaders from across the nation, the aim of the Panel is to enhance the Foundation's program, engagement, and outreach strategies to advance Carnegie's mission of catalyzing transformational change in education so that every student has the opportunity to live a healthy, dignified, and fulfilling life.

During the 2023-2024 school year, Advisors will provide important counsel on key initiatives underway at the Foundation across its Future of Learning portfolio, particularly the Foundation's high school redesign initiatives. Further, Panelists will share their stories of impact, lessons learned, and experiences in today's educational landscape. 

"It's a great time in education to develop a Future of Learning portfolio. It is time to rethink the Carnegie Unit, especially as we have relied on the measure for so long as a litmus of time and growth in a learning space," says Advisor Whitney Aragaki, High School Science Teacher at Waiakea High School in Hilo, Hawaiʻi and 2022 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year. "I am excited to partake on a learning journey with other revered educators to design learning that responds to the changing needs of our century and plan thoughtfully for the future."

"As a former middle and high school teacher, I believe strongly in the incredible power of harnessing teacher voice for change," states Dr. Valeria Brown, Director of Future of Learning, Carnegie Foundation. "I cannot wait to work closely with this panel of thoughtful, diverse, and expert secondary school teachers and school-based leaders from across the country to advance and amplify extraordinary work underway nationwide." 

Carnegie Foundation President Dr. Tim Knowles shares, "I am thrilled to see a small group of exceptional educators bring their ideas and expertise to the fore. I am confident that our work will be much better off as we develop ideas and enterprises to ensure all young people have the opportunity to live purposeful, fulfilling lives."

The mission of the Carnegie Foundation is to catalyze transformational change in education so that every student has the opportunity to live a healthy, dignified, and fulfilling life. Enacted by an act of Congress in 1906, the Foundation has a rich history of driving transformational change in the education sector, including the establishment of TIAA-CREF and the creation of the Education Testing Service, the GRE, and the Carnegie Classifications for Higher Education. The Foundation was also instrumental in the formation of the U.S. Department of Education and Pell Grants, and mostly recently in the use of networked improvement science to redress systemic inequities in educational opportunities and outcomes. 

