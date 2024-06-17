Carnegie Mellon Alumni Earn Four 2024 Tony Awards®

CMU alumni recognized with 64 Tonys to date — onstage and behind the scenes

NEW YORK and PITTSBURGH, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadway raised the curtain at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York to hold The 77th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16.

The theater community honored the 2023-2024 Broadway performances and productions during a multi-platform preshow on Pluto TV, Paramount+, and a primetime telecast on CBS.

Will Brill, 2024 Tony Winner for Best Featured Actor in a Play (photo credit: Justus Henry for Carnegie Mellon University) Jamie deRoy, 2024 Tony Winner for producer, Best Revival of a Musical “Merrily We Roll Along” and Best Play “Stereophonic” (photo credit: Carnegie Mellon University) Billie Porter, winner 2024 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award (photo credit: Justus Henry for Carnegie Mellon University)

Throughout the evening, Carnegie Mellon University alumni were among the award show performers, presenters, nominees, winners, and advocates for theater education. CMU has a longstanding tradition of producing top talent onstage and behind the scenes. Its School of Drama is the oldest degree-granting drama school in the country and consistently ranks as one of the world's best drama schools.

2024 CMU Alumni Tony Award Winners

Will Brill, 2009 School of Drama alumnus, Actor

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Reg in "Stereophonic"

Jamie deRoy, 1967 Carnegie Mellon alumna, Producer

Best Revival of a Musical "Merrily We Roll Along"

Best Play "Stereophonic"

Billy Porter, 1991 School of Drama alumnus

2024 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

The Isabelle Stevenson Award is presented annually to a member of the theater community who has made a substantial contribution of volunteered time and effort on behalf of one or more humanitarian, social service or charitable organizations. CMU alumnus Billy Porter received this year's Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award in recognition of his outstanding dedication and contributions as an activist and spokesperson for the LGBTQ+ communities, including his work with The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and the Entertainment Community Fund, among other organizations.

"For today's performing artists, recognition on Broadway and at the Tony Awards is among the highest forms of praise possible," says Farnam Jahanian, president of Carnegie Mellon. "Carnegie Mellon University alumni are some of the most brilliant and respected talents in the theater arts industry, and it is always wonderful to see their contributions celebrated in this way. Congratulations to all of this year's winners and nominees!"

The Tony Awards and CMU Honor Arts Educator from Baltimore

In 2014, the Tony Awards and Carnegie Mellon co-founded the annual Excellence in Theatre Education Award to recognize top K-12 drama teachers across the U.S. and to celebrate arts education.

This year, during The Tony Awards: Act One, CMU alumna and "A Doll's House" actress Jesmille Darbouze — a drama teacher herself — and CMU president Farnam Jahanian presented the 2024 Excellence in Theatre Education Award to CJay Philip , the founder and creative director of Dance & Bmore Theater Programs in Baltimore, Maryland.

Philip was honored for her exemplary efforts to provide accessibility to high-quality professional training in theater production and performance by partnering with organizations serving at-risk youth to ensure that young adults, regardless of their background or circumstances, have equal access to the transformative opportunities that theater education provides. A panel of theater experts from the American Theatre Wing, The Broadway League and Carnegie Mellon University selected Philip from a nationwide call for entries.

During The Tony Awards live telecast on CBS, Philip was recognized by actor, director and Tony-Award winning producer Tamara Tunie . Tunie, a CMU alumna and university trustee, also announced that submissions for the 2025 Excellence in Theatre Education Award are now open at tonyawards.com .

Carnegie Mellon is the exclusive higher education partner of the Tony Awards. In addition to the Tony-night spotlight, Philip receives a $10,000 grant and a visiting master class for her students taught by CMU Drama faculty.

For more information about CMU and the Tony Awards, visit cmu.edu.

