Carnegie-Mellon Student Wins Graphic Design Degree Creativity Scholarship

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelle Dang of Pittsburgh has been awarded the GraphicDesignDegreeHub.com Creativity Scholarship for the spring 2021 semester. Dang, a graduate of Mt. Lebanon High School in Pittsburgh, PA, is a student at Carnegie-Mellon University in Pittsburgh.

The $1,500 Graphic Design Creativity Scholarship award is to be used for tuition or academic supplies.

Dang has been very active in both her school and community. As a high school student, Dang and two other artists curated and hosted an art show entitled "Earth and Space." They raised over $530 which they used to purchase art supplies for children in under-resourced West Virginia communities. In March 2020, Dang and two others commissioned drawings for 36 donors. They raised over $850, providing 4,250 meals for the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank. "Through this, I learned how art can be used to serve others," Dane said in her application.

She has also donated hundreds of hours in community service to area schools, her church, local library, and with the elderly.

Dang said these and her current activities in the community "have taught me how to collaborate with others and meet the needs of client-based work."

Of her career goals, Dang said: "Although I am still finding my voice and niche interests in design, my goal is to work at a design firm to tackle global issues regarding sustainability and technology...Overall, I am interested in graphic and product design that can solve problems on a global level."

"Michelle Dang is a very talented artist," said Jesse Rochus, Graphic Design Degree Hub Creativity Scholarship editor. "She is also an activist with empathy and vision. We were impressed with all she's accomplished both in the design field and as a volunteer in the community. She has already made a huge difference in the lives of others."

Graphic Design Degree Hub is a resource for up-to-date information about the best graphic design degrees at top colleges across the United States. The website's mission is to share expert knowledge about the highest quality accredited graphic design degree programs that will build the knowledge and skills for careers in the visual arts.

The GraphicDesignDegreeHub.com Creativity Scholarship award is designed to promote study in graphic design and related disciplines through a monetary scholarship of $1500. Scholarship deadlines are July 31 and October 31. Applicants must be majoring or intending to major full-time in a Graphic Design, Multimedia Design, Animation, Gaming, or Art program at a college or university. Scholarship rules and guidelines are available here: https://www.graphicdesigndegreehub.com/art-scholarship/.



