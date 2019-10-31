Carnegie Mellon University and ANSYS Transform Engineering Education and Research to Spur Next Industrial Revolution

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With today's opening of ANSYS Hall, Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) and ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) are expanding their partnership to transform the future of engineering and research by enabling budding engineers to usher in the next industrial revolution.

A look inside ANSYS Hall at Carnegie Mellon University. Students taking advantage of the resources inside ANSYS Hall.

The rapid transformation of manufacturing and product innovation – the next industrial revolution – is underway, and engineers are using simulation to increase innovation, lower cycle times and increase quality with unprecedented speed. ANSYS Hall is a collaborative and hands-on maker facility and education space where students have access to ANSYS' leading physics-based simulation tools and cutting-edge technologies for making, assembling and testing their designs.

The partnership brings together two world leaders in engineering, computation and simulation technologies to encourage unparalleled opportunities for the exploration of materials and designs at the beginning of the development process. The shared goal is to build groundbreaking approaches and tools that will result in shorter product development cycles and better-quality final products.

"As a hallmark space in Carnegie Mellon's maker ecosystem, ANSYS Hall will ensure that the next generation of engineers is trained to lead in this new economy and that CMU researchers have the tools they need to tackle critical societal challenges," said CMU President Farnam Jahanian. "We are so grateful to have such an extraordinary partner in ANSYS, and we look forward to the cutting-edge innovations that this collaboration will foster."

The 36,000-square-foot cornerstone learning center expands CMU's maker capabilities with a spacious high-bay building area and design studio with course work areas, fabrication tools and workshops, a computer cluster and multiple collaboration spaces. Professors and students in 18 engineering courses are already using the new ANSYS Hall resources.

"Our long-term partnership with CMU introduces simulation to a new generation of engineers and researchers, giving them the cutting-edge tools they need to create products limited only by their imaginations," said Ajei Gopal, ANSYS president and CEO. "ANSYS Hall supports tomorrow's engineers with the revolutionary simulation technologies they require to succeed in their careers and sets the tone for the future of engineering."

ANSYS and CMU's partnership supports Make Possible: The Campaign for Carnegie Mellon University, which was publicly launched earlier this week. The campaign seeks to raise $2 billion in support of university-wide aspirations, as well as those of its colleges and schools. To date, more than 42,000 donors have contributed more than half of the goal, accelerating CMU's leadership at the nexus of technology and humanity.

The College of Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University is a top-ranked engineering college that is known for our intentional focus on cross-disciplinary collaboration in research. The College is well-known for working on problems of both scientific and practical importance. Our "maker" culture is ingrained in all that we do, leading to novel approaches and transformative results. Our acclaimed faculty has a focus on innovation management and engineering to yield transformative results that will drive the intellectual and economic vitality of our community, nation and world.

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where ANSYS software played a critical role in its creation. ANSYS is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, ANSYS is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

