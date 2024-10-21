CARNEGIE MELLON UNIVERSITY'S HEINZ COLLEGE ANNOUNCES NEW MASTER OF SCIENCE IN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE SYSTEMS MANAGEMENT PROGRAM

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnegie Mellon University, the #1 school in the United States for artificial intelligence education, has announced a new Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence Systems Management (AIM) program, housed in the university's Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy.

"Organizations urgently need professionals who can safely, fairly, and equitably integrate AI into critical decision-making processes," said Anand Rao, Distinguished Professor of Applied Data Science and AI, faculty co-chair of the program, at Heinz College. "This program delivers all the essential ingredients required to deploy AI systems - critical thinking, technical skills—like process re-engineering, data engineering, and AI model tuning—and management skills needed to deploy AI systems and manage projects that solve major business and societal challenges."

Through Heinz College's robust industry partnerships, students will have hands-on learning opportunities that allow them to apply their learning to a real-world problem and gain AI experience before entering the job market. Using principles such as systems thinking, design thinking, and computational thinking, students will become proficient in AI evaluation, implementation, and governance.

Among the roles this new program prepares students for are AI strategy consultant, AI systems analyst, AI engineer, AI security specialist, generative AI specialist, AI product owner, AI trust and safety officer, AI governance specialist, and AI ethicist or senior analyst for AI and data management.

"One of the key strengths of our approach to AI research and education is our deep engagement with real-world applications," said Ramayya Krishnan, dean of Heinz College. "Heinz College fosters a vibrant ecosystem of partnerships with firms across various sectors, government agencies, and international organizations like the United Nations. These collaborations offer students access to guest speakers, hands-on projects, and numerous opportunities that enhance their learning experience. As a result, our graduates emerge with a distinctive and highly valuable skill set."

Students will learn how to convert models to outcomes and how to operationalize AI throughout the lifecycle. Students enrolled in the master's program will work with real-world clients and solve problems like:

Building an AI-powered content-moderation system for social media platforms;

Building secure large-language models using open-source frameworks;

Using modern AI to categorize Major League Baseball game footage;

Safeguarding critical infrastructure, from power grids to voter rolls;

Using data science and technology to automate trucking and shipping fleets; and

Leveraging advanced AI to categorize and analyze medical imaging for early disease detection.

The program is open for applications with classes beginning in Fall 2025. Those who are interested can apply here.

