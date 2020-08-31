Carnegie Robotics Launches Thoro.ai to Commercialize Robotics Technology for Autonomous Cleaning and Disinfection

"Our mission is to create reliable, cost-effective, industrial-grade robotic solutions that enable the equipment to function as an extension of the cleaning workforce. Thoro technology is about being 'thorough'—using robotics and artificial intelligence to ensure a new standard of clean in public spaces," said John Bares, CEO of Carnegie Robotics.

This technology has been pioneered within the commercial cleaning industry with industry partner Nilfisk. It is embedded in the Nilfisk Liberty SC50 Autonomous Scrubber, which is available to customers worldwide. Nilfisk is a leading global provider of cleaning equipment and a customer of and investor in Thoro.

Hans Flemming Jensen, head of corporate affairs, and member of the executive leadership team at Nilfisk said, "Nilfisk has a clearly stated goal to be the leader in intelligent cleaning, and the collaboration with Carnegie Robotics around the launch of Thoro is a natural continuation of our work to achieve that goal. We believe robotic innovation is integral, in fact critical, to driving cleaning excellence. With Thoro and our continued collaboration with leading technology companies, we are benefiting from our commitment to this belief and our investment in this technology."

To that end, Bares noted that both Carnegie Robotics and Nilfisk recognize that the autonomous technology in the SC50 is a valuable platform for cleaning and disinfection applications generally. Next steps for Thoro are to explore and develop additional integrated technologies in cleaning and disinfection, such as with UVC, advanced mechanical controls, and user-interface technologies for challenges in healthcare and crowded public spaces – and, over time, to investigate opportunities outside of cleaning.

About Nilfisk

Nilfisk is a leading global player within the professional cleaning industry. With more than 110 years of innovation experience, Nilfisk is dedicated to delivering reliable solutions and products of high quality that pave the way for a safer, more productive, and cleaner day for millions of companies and private homes around the world. Nilfisk has sales operations in more than 40 countries, and its products are sold in +100 countries. Read more at www.nilfisk.com .

About Carnegie Robotics, LLC

Carnegie Robotics, LLC, is an ISO 9001:2015 certified supplier of advanced robotics sensors and systems for defense, agriculture, mining, heavy-equipment, and commercial applications. Since 2010, Carnegie Robotics has grown to fulfill the increasing demand for reliable and environmentally robust components and systems that provide perception and intelligence for Autonomous Mobile Robotics (AMR). CRL partners with major equipment suppliers, OEMs and early-stage companies to deliver reliable, disruptive, autonomous technology to traditional markets. For more information visit www.carnegierobotics.com.

