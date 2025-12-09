Carner Corporate Finance wins Finland's Financial Advisor of the year at 2025 Mergermarket Europe Awards: B&B Communications

HELSINKI, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carner Corporate Finance has been awarded Finland's Financial Advisor of the Year at the 2025 Mergermarket Europe Awards, held at London's iconic Natural History Museum. The annual ceremony, hosted by Mergermarket - the global benchmark for M&A intelligence - recognises the most innovative, strategic and high-impact dealmakers across Europe.

Carner secured the win following a year of market-leading M&A performance in Finland, distinguished by a strong roster of cross-border transactions. Nearly all of the firm's recent deals involved international buyers or investors, with notable activity across Europe and North America. Carner continues to act as a trusted adviser to leading investors, including Triton Partners and several other international private equity funds targeting Finnish assets.

- Our strategy has always been clear: deep sector focus, hands-on execution, and uncompromising client service. This win reinforces that our approach resonates in a highly competitive market, says Anssi Sampo, Partner at Carner.

- This award is a tremendous recognition of our team's relentless commitment to high-quality dealmaking. We are proud to assist international investors, and Finnish entrepreneurs navigate complex transactions and create lasting value, adds Mikko Sistonen, Partner at Carner.

Carner's performance underscores its position as one of Finland's leading independent M&A advisory firms. The firm specialises in sector-focused mid-market transactions, combining global reach with a distinctly entrepreneurial approach. With more than two decades of experience, Carner advises on mergers, acquisitions, growth capital, and cross-border deals -providing seamless access to international investors while maintaining a deep understanding of the Finnish market.

