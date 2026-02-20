Carnes Crossroads Named National Community of the Year

Carnes Crossroads won national awards during the National Association of Home Builders' 2026 Gold Awards competition. Post this

"Being named Community of the Year is an incredible honor and a reflection of the transformation behind Carnes Crossroads," said Andrew Smith, Freehold Executive Vice President. "After acquiring a community that had been selling for more than a decade, we re-envisioned it around a distinctive Agrihood concept and delivered thoughtfully designed amenities that define its identity today. This recognition speaks to the strength of our partnerships and the clarity of that vision."

Carnes Crossroads' award-winning Agrihood community features include an 11-acre scalable working farm, a farm store that offers locally sourced goods and a children's garden focused on offering hands-on education from an early age. The neighborhood's farm amenities are complemented by sports courts, a modern wellness center and a resort-style pool. Located within the growing City of Goose Creek and Berkeley County, Carnes Crossroads extends its mission beyond its residents by welcoming the surrounding community to attend its popular Fourth Fridays Farmers Market and other seasonal events that highlight how locally sourced, farm-to-table offerings contribute to a healthy lifestyle for all.

ABOUT CARNES CROSSROADS

Carnes Crossroads , developed by Freehold Communities, is one of a small number of Agrihood communities across the nation, and the largest in South Carolina. See here for an exclusive first-look at the progress of the Agrihood barn construction. A neighborhood layout can be seen here and lifestyle neighborhood amenities contributing to a fun, healthy, and social environment include:

Working farm Farm store and children's garden 9-mile trail Resort-style pool with multi-level water slide Modern wellness center and sports court Community clubhouse

ABOUT FREEHOLD COMMUNITIES

Freehold Communities ® , headquartered in Boston, MA, has over 31,000 residential units within mixed-use and master-planned communities in various stages of development throughout the country. Freehold creates Vital Communities® that embrace healthy living, engagement, stewardship, and distinctive home design. As it evaluates opportunities, the company focuses on the right planning, the right properties, and the right partners. Beginning with comprehensive research to gain insight into the unique needs, trends, and preferences in the local market, Freehold carefully considers each property to determine how to best maintain its beauty and character to create a Vital Community by partnering with quality, creative builders who share Freehold's philosophy of offering niche solutions and unique, timeless designs. To learn more, visit FreeholdCommunities.com.

Media Contact: Morgan Grimes

[email protected] | 843-860-8253

SOURCE Carnes Crossroads