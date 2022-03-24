Carnival Corporation Again Named Among Best Places to Work for Latinos

World's largest cruise company honored for second consecutive year by Latino Leaders Magazine as one of 30 top employers for Latinos for 2022

MIAMI, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), the world's largest cruise company, today announced it has been recognized for the second consecutive year as one of the Best Companies for Latinos to Work in 2022 by Latino Leaders Magazine, the only national magazine in the U.S. fully dedicated to showcasing and promoting leadership in the Latino community. The latest recognition, published in the magazine's February 2022 edition, names Carnival Corporation for the second year in a row as the only cruise company included as a top employer for Latinos.

The Latino Leaders 2022 index recognizes the top 30 U.S. companies across various industries – including manufacturing, hospitality, health, finance, and food and beverage – based on a detailed methodology that included several major focus areas for diversity such as community outreach, strong recruitment, career advancement opportunities, senior-level diversity leadership, and an equitable and inclusive work environment.

"Our ongoing focus to create one of the best places to work is reflected in our highest responsibility and top priority, which is compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, the people in the communities we visit, and our shipboard and shoreside personnel," said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation, "We are honored to once again be recognized as a best place to work by Latino Leaders Magazine. We take great pride in our commitment to providing a positive and supportive work environment for all of our colleagues and business partners, and our ongoing focus on the power of diversity as a driver of innovation and competitive advantage in the marketplace."

The listing of top employers for Latinos was developed through an extensive analysis by the magazine's diversity editors. The final list of honorees was selected using a number of criteria that focused on several areas of an inclusive workforce, including solid outreach and recruitment initiatives, career opportunities across all levels, supplier diversity programs and other efforts to increase a Hispanic and diverse workforce, as well as diversity representation in the boardroom and C-Suite, robust and friendly internal support for employee resource groups, leadership development programs, percentage of Hispanic employees and community service.

The recognition as a top employer for Latinos from Latino Leaders Magazine builds on recent recognitions Carnival Corporation has earned for its companywide operations and dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Most recently, Carnival Corporation earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index, designating the company as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality for the sixth consecutive year. In 2021, the company was recognized by Forbes as one of the World's Best Employers and one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies, in addition to being named a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award Winner honoring the best 100 U.S. places to work. Carnival Corporation was also recognized for its commitment to corporate social responsibility leadership by Newsweek on its second annual list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2021.

