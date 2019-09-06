Carnival Corporation and Tropical Shipping Expand Partnership to Include Global Collection of Donations for The Bahamas

Expanding beyond Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, global collection efforts will now be open to anyone who wants to help with relief efforts by shipping NEMA-approved goods directly to Tropical Shipping in Riviera Beach, Fla. (address included further below). The expansion comes in response to an influx of inquiries into Carnival Corporation by business leaders and individuals outside of South Florida who are looking for ways to provide support.

Tropical Shipping's first relief ship loaded with donated items is expected to arrive at the Freeport Cruise Terminal on Grand Bahama Island today, with another shipment expected to arrive on Saturday. As part of the overall expansion, relief shipments are expected to continue five days a week during the initial stages of the program.

Carnival Corporation, along with its nine cruise line brands, will cover shipping costs for the program, and provide food and supplies as part of the overall effort. The company is sending the first in a series of donations on the next shipment, including containers of ready-to-eat food, bottled water and generators.

"We have seen an incredible outpouring of support not just in the U.S., but from many locations around the world, and everyone is asking how they can do more to help," said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation. "Along with Tropical Shipping and our partnering counties in South Florida, we decided to immediately expand our program to be able to accommodate those who want to provide support from outside the region and help provide NEMA and the people of The Bahamas with the food and supplies they need the most. We want to thank all of our partners and the community here for making this happen so quickly, along with all the supporters locally and around the world who have shown such generosity during this urgent time of need."

The Bahamas National Emergency Management Agency has presented an approved list of food and supplies most needed. The relief supplies requested are included at the end of this release, along with drop-off/shipping locations now open for anyone looking to contribute to the recovery.

In addition to efforts to distribute supplies in the region, Carnival Corporation recently announced that its philanthropic arm, Carnival Foundation, its nine cruise brands and the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation have pledged to donate $2 million in funding and in-kind support for relief efforts in The Bahamas. A portion of the combined pledge will immediately go to support efforts being managed by Direct Relief, a global humanitarian organization that provides critical medications and supplies during emergency situations.

NEMA-APPROVED DONATED FOOD AND SUPPLIES LIST FOR THE PEOPLE OF THE BAHAMAS

Items Comment Ready-To-Eat Meals

Tents

Cots Adult Size Hygiene Kits Pampers (all sizes), baby wipes, sanitary napkins, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, toilet paper, adult diapers, hand sanitizer Bottled Water Cases Non-Perishable Food Items Canned fish, canned meats, canned pureed veg, peanut butter, jars of baby food, powdered milk, baby formula Disposable Cutlery Pre-packed cutlery, cups, plates Water Bladders Size: 2,500 gallons Reusable Water Containers Size: 3 gallons First Aid Items Sterile bandages/gauze (all sizes), tape Portable Generators 15KW – 25KW Chain Saws

Plastic Tarpaulin

Debris Removal Tools Shovels, rakes, axes, wheel barrows Portable Single and Double Burner Stoves

Portable Outdoor Lamps/Lights Battery operated Water Purification Kits Brita water filters and purification tablets Flashlights Wind-up and battery operated Blankets and Towels

Insect Repellents Non-aerosol spray, bracelets Portable Radios Wind-up and battery operated Batteries D Cell, AA Portable Bathroom

Cleaning Supplies Bleach, brooms, mops, pinesol, garbage bags Life Jackets and Ponchos Adult and child size

SHIPPING LOCATION FOR FOOD AND SUPPLIES FOR THE BAHAMAS

Note: Please be sure to clearly mark NEMA as the Consignee, and if possible, add a Port of Discharge: Freeport or Marsh Harbour. If a designated port is not listed, Tropical Shipping will provide to a specific port location based on NEMA's guidance on needs.

Tropical Shipping Cargo Receiving Location – Riviera Beach

Hours: M - F, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

1489 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Riviera Beach, Florida 33404

(561) 881-3999

(561) 881-3951

hurricanecentral@tropical.com

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS FOR FOOD AND SUPPLIES FOR THE BAHAMAS

Note: Updates on additional drop-off sites may be provided as more details become available.

Miami-Dade County Main Library – Miami Dade

Hours: Accepting donations Monday – Saturday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

101 W. Flagler St.

Miami, FL 33130

(305) 375-2665

Stephen P. Clark Center – Miami Dade

Hours: Accepting donations Monday – Saturday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

111 NW First St., Miami.

Miami, FL 33128

Joseph Caleb Center – Miami Dade

Hours: Accepting donations Monday – Saturday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

5400 NW 22 Ave.

Miami, FL 33142

Office of Emergency Management Warehouse – Miami Dade

Hours: Accepting donations Monday – Saturday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

8008 NW 14 St.

Doral, FL 33126

Lake Lytal Community Park – Palm Beach

Hours: Accepting donations on Saturday (Sept. 7) and Sunday (Sept. 8) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

3645 Gun Club Road

West Palm Beach, FL 33406

Governor Lawton Chiles Park – Palm Beach

Hours: Accepting donations on Saturday (Sept. 7) and Sunday (Sept. 8) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

6541 Morikami Park Road

Delray Beach, FL 33446

Midwestern Communities Service Center – Palm Beach

Hours: Accepting donations on Saturday (Sept. 7) and Sunday (Sept. 8) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

200 Civic Center Way

Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

Gardens Branch Library – Palm Beach

Hours: Accepting donations on Saturday (Sept. 7) and Sunday (Sept. 8) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

11303 Campus Drive

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Belle Glade Branch Library – Palm Beach

Hours: Accepting donations on Saturday (Sept. 7) and Sunday (Sept. 8) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

530 S. Main Street

Belle Glade, FL 33430

Loula V. York Branch Library – Palm Beach

Hours: Accepting donations on Saturday (Sept. 7) and Sunday (Sept. 8) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

525 Bacom Point Road

Pahokee, FL 33476

