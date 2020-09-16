Carnival Corporation Appoints Peter Hutchison as Senior Vice President, Deputy Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer

MIAMI, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK ), one of the world's largest leisure travel companies, today announced the appointment of Peter Hutchison as senior vice president, deputy chief ethics and compliance officer, effective Sept. 25, 2020. Hutchison will report directly to Peter C. Anderson, chief ethics and compliance officer.

Serving for the past three years as vice president, governance, at Carnival UK, Hutchison will play an integral role in supporting the overall implementation of the ethics and compliance program with primary responsibility for overseeing and further improving the investigative function for incidents involving health, environment, safety and security (HESS).

Drawing upon his broad experience, as the new deputy chief Hutchison will also oversee compliance risk activities, facilitate open communications across the company's cruise line brands, monitor local program implementation, advocate for appropriate systems and processes to improve program oversight, and will spearhead important program initiatives.

More specifically, as the new leader of Carnival Corporation's incident analysis group, Hutchison will be responsible for all efforts to investigate certain Health, Environmental, Safety and Security issues – including near misses. He will also manage the team of investigators, and assist in improving the investigative functions throughout the entire organization.

"Peter Hutchison has a rare combination of skills and experience that will enable us to further strengthen our investigations function," said Arnold Donald, president and CEO of Carnival Corporation. "Not only will he help us get better at identifying the root causes of incidents, Peter will also help ensure that the lessons learned will be shared broadly throughout our organization."

Anderson added, "This is yet another step in our continuing effort to build a world-class compliance program. We are thrilled to have Peter join our team."

Hutchison began his career as a deck cadet in 1996 with P&O Cruises, serving at sea for 14 years, including positions at Princess Cruises, P&O Australia and Cunard. Since 2010, Hutchison has served within various shore-side management positions in the areas of HESS compliance, including positions supporting the company's policy development, internal audits and investigations. He previously served as manager, investigations, at Holland America Line and director of marine investigations for Carnival Corporation. From 2013 to 2017, Hutchison worked at a maritime law firm and a ship management company, both based in London.

Since returning to Carnival UK in 2017, Hutchison has held the position of vice president, governance, at Carnival UK, leading the International Safety Management code (ISM) and HESS teams.

Hutchison is a master mariner and holds a diploma in nautical science from Glasgow College of Nautical Studies in Scotland and has attended the Applied Marine Accident Investigation course at Cranfield University, England.

SOURCE Carnival Corporation & plc

