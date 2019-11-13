Carnival Corporation Breaks the Million-Dollar Mark at Its 2019 American Cancer Society Relay For Life by Raising Over $500,000

"Carnival is a longstanding supporter of American Cancer Society, and we are proud to become only the second company in the United States to raise a million dollars through Relay For Life," said Duffy. "Cancer has touched almost everyone's life, and this is a cause we can all get behind. Our employees showed incredible dedication and ingenuity during this Relay For Life, and I want to thank everyone who volunteered or came out to support this fantastic event."

During Carnival Foundation's Corporate Relay For Life, participants from 24 volunteer teams of employees from 37 departments of Carnival Cruise Line and Carnival Corporation manned booths themed to geographical locations. Every booth offered raffles and food or merchandise for sale.

The Opening Ceremony was a high-energy kickoff that celebrated the lives of those who have battled cancer, inspired hope and served as a reminder that fighting cancer is a year-round priority. Belinda Rivera, agent, group sales and services at Carnival Cruise Line, shared her story of survival and set a hopeful tone for the afternoon.

The first lap of the relay was walked by Carnival employees who are cancer survivors. The survivors received commemorative medals from Donald and Duffy before setting out on their lap. From 1 p.m. though 6 p.m., teams took turns walking or running around the "track" behind Carnival's headquarters in Doral, Florida.

Throughout the event, the vibe was kept high with performances by DJ Irie, official DJ of the Miami HEAT; the Miami HEAT Dancers; Burnie, the HEAT mascot; musicians and dancers from Carnival ships; and a version of the popular Lip Sync Battle featuring Carnival executives posing as rapper Usher and diva Tina Turner.

Relay For Life ended with an emotional Luminaria Ceremony that served as a time to remember people who succumbed to cancer, to support people who currently have cancer and to honor people who have survived the disease. Participants wrote the names of those they honored and decorated special paper bags, and the bags were illuminated to shine with the hope for a cancer-free world.

About American Cancer Society's Relay For Life

The Relay For Life movement is the world's largest fundraising event to fight cancer, and last year drew more than 2.5 million participants at 3,500 events worldwide. Since its inception in 1985, Relay For Life has raised nearly $6.5 billion. Monies raised help ACS fund and conduct breakthrough research and give cancer patients and their families the resources they need, like free rides to chemotherapy, free places to stay near hospitals and a live 24/7 helpline for answers and support.

About Carnival Foundation

Carnival Foundation is dedicated to creating positive change through empowering youth, enhancing education and strengthening families in the communities where Carnival Corporation employees live and work. Through monetary and in-kind donations, innovative philanthropic programs, employee fundraisers and hands-on volunteer initiatives, the foundation supports hundreds of organizations annually with primary funding focused in the areas of the arts, human needs, education and health.

Carnival Foundation partners include National YoungArts Foundation, New World Symphony, Florida International University, Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis, Best Buddies International, The Nature Conservancy, Dress for Success Worldwide, United Negro College Fund, Hispanic Scholarship Fund and Feeding South Florida. Its website is www.carnivalfoundation.com.

