Carnival Corporation Brings Cruise Industry's First LNG Bunkering to Latin America & Western Caribbean

Carnival Jubilee becomes first cruise ship to refuel with LNG at Isla Tropicale in Roatán, advancing the company's overall decarbonization strategy

MIAMI, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking a cruise industry first, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL), the world's largest cruise company, collaborated with government and industry partners to introduce Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) bunkering to Latin America and the Western Caribbean, using a mobile LNG fueling solution to refuel Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Jubilee at Isla Tropicale in Roatán, Honduras.

The operation brings a new maritime fueling capability to the region and reinforces Roatán's growing role within Carnival Corporation's Caribbean operations, positioning Isla Tropicale along key Western Caribbean itineraries. Roatán's location allows LNG-capable ships to refuel with minimal disruption to their routes, helping optimize schedules and voyage planning.

The achievement also supports Carnival Corporation's broader decarbonization strategy, with LNG serving as one of several tools to reduce its emissions footprint while pursuing net zero greenhouse gas emissions from ship operations by 2050.

"This milestone reflects the collaboration and operational planning taking place worldwide within our organization to expand LNG bunkering across our global fleet," said Michael McNamara, vice president, strategic sourcing – fuel, for Carnival Corporation. "Bringing this capability to Latin America and the Western Caribbean supports key itineraries in the region while advancing our broader strategy to reduce emissions. We are grateful to President Asfura, government leaders and local partners for helping make this milestone possible."

"LNG bunkering in Roatán reflects the important role Honduras can play in the future of maritime energy in the Western Caribbean," said Miguel Ángel Gámez, Director General of Hydrocarbons and Biofuels. "This achievement and milestone strengthens Roatán's position as a strategic destination, supports Honduras' broader energy and economic development priorities and demonstrates the value of public-private collaboration. It is also an important step forward toward a cleaner, more affordable and more resilient national energy matrix."

LNG is currently one of the most readily available, proven and commercially scalable lower-emission fuels for the maritime industry – reducing direct carbon emissions by up to 20% and almost fully avoiding emissions of nitrogen oxides, sulfur oxides and particulate matter. Carnival Corporation pioneered LNG use in the cruise industry in 2018 and now leads the industry with 11 LNG-capable cruise ships in operation. By the end of 2033, the company expects seven additional LNG-capable ships to join the fleet.

Beyond this LNG milestone, Carnival Corporation's investments in Roatán reflect a broader commitment to strengthening destinations through environmental stewardship, local partnerships and long-term economic impact.

The beach at Isla Tropicale earned the Honduras Blue Flag Award in 2024 and 2025, receiving one of only two five-star ratings awarded in Honduras for meeting high standards in environmental management, water quality, safety, accessibility and sustainable tourism. This recognition supports Carnival Corporation's deep commitment to leading the way in sustainable cruising by promoting positive climate action to preserve natural resources and local ecosystems.

Since opening in 2009, Carnival Corporation has invested $93 million in Isla Tropicale, which has welcomed close to 9 million visitors and generated approximately $750 million in economic impact for Roatán. The destination supports more than 1,300 local jobs, benefiting vendors, tour operators, transportation providers and others tied to its operations.

This release may include claims related to our greenhouse gas emissions reductions, goals, initiatives, accomplishments and progress reports. Supporting data for such greenhouse gas emissions claims, including data verification information, is published in our Sustainability Reports on carnivalcorp.com/impact on an annual basis.

About Carnival Corporation

Carnival Corporation is the largest global cruise company and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines – AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn. Carnival Corporation Ltd. trades under the ticker symbol CCL on the NYSE and is a member of the S&P 500.

For more information, please visit www.carnivalcorp.com, www.csmartalmere.com, www.aida.de, www.carnival.com, www.costacruises.com, www.cunard.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.pocruises.com, www.princess.com, and www.seabourn.com.

To learn more about Carnival Corporation's purpose and our commitment to sustainability, go to Our Impact.

SOURCE Carnival Corporation Ltd.