CARNIVAL CORPORATION DECLARES DIVIDEND

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Carnival Corporation Ltd.

May 08, 2026, 16:05 ET

MIAMI, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: CCL) (the "Company") has announced that it has declared a dividend of $0.15 per share.

The Company's board of directors approved a record date for the quarterly dividend of May 18, 2026, and a payment date of May 29, 2026.

About Carnival Corporation
Carnival Corporation is the largest global cruise company and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines – AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises and Seabourn. Carnival Corporation trades under the ticker symbol CCL on the NYSE and is included in the S&P 500.

For more information, please visit www.carnivalcorp.com, www.aida.de, www.carnival.com, www.costacruises.com, www.cunard.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.pocruises.com, www.princess.com and www.seabourn.com.

To learn more about Carnival Corporation's purpose and our commitment to sustainability, go to Our Impact.

SOURCE Carnival Corporation Ltd.

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