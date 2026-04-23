Carnival Corporation Expands Mexico Maritime Cadet Apprenticeship Program

World's largest cruise company expands partnership with Maritime & Port University of Mexico to offer onboard training opportunities with Princess Cruises for maritime students in Mexico

Addendum signed during Seatrade Cruise Global reinforces the company's proactive approach to supporting maritime education and cultivating a skilled, global maritime workforce

MIAMI, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the world's largest cruise company, expanded its maritime cadet apprenticeship program with Princess Cruises and Maritime & Port University of Mexico, broadening onboard training opportunities for Mexican maritime students and supporting future careers at sea.

Signed during Seatrade Cruise Global, the addendum reinforces Carnival Corporation's ongoing collaboration with Mexico across maritime education, workforce development and engagement with leaders across the country's port and maritime sector. This program complements a broader week of engagement at Seatrade, including meetings with an ASIPONA (Administración del Sistema Portuario Nacional) delegation representing 15 Mexican port states to discuss port operations, environmental compliance, security and long-term coordination.

Signers included Domenico Rognoni, senior vice president, fleet governance and nautical operations, on behalf of Carnival Cruise Line; Emiel de Vries, vice president, marine and port operations, on behalf of Princess Cruises; and Captain Mauricio Cruz Reyes, director general and rector of Maritime & Port University of Mexico. Admiral Gerardo de Jesús Toledo Guzmán, undersecretary of maritime and port affairs, designated Ret. Admiral Juan Ortiz Guarneros, director of ASIPONA Puerto Vallarta, as honorary signatory, and Rutilio Cruz Escandón Cadenas, consul general of Mexico in Miami, was also present in support of the signing.

The expanded agreement builds on a program launched by Carnival Cruise Line in May 2024 in partnership with Maritime & Port University of Mexico, Mexico's national maritime university system. The program provides eligible final-year maritime students with a required 180-day onboard apprenticeship that complements their academic curriculum with hands-on operational experience.

"Mexico is a longstanding and important partner to Carnival Corporation, and expanding this program to include Princess Cruises reflects our continued commitment to investing in talent, strengthening maritime workforce development and deepening long-term collaboration with key institutions across the country," said Domenico Rognoni, senior vice president, fleet governance and nautical operations, Carnival Cruise Line. "We are proud of the meaningful progress we've made and are pleased to create additional opportunities for Mexican cadets to gain valuable onboard experience as they prepare for careers in the maritime industry."

"Expanding this program to include Princess Cruises creates meaningful opportunities for Mexican cadets to gain valuable experience in a dynamic operating environment while helping us support the development of future maritime talent," said Emiel de Vries, vice president, marine and port operations, Princess Cruises. "We are proud to be part of a collaboration that connects academic preparation with practical training at sea and helps strengthen the pipeline of skilled maritime professionals."

"This addendum strengthens a collaboration that helps more students connect academic preparation with practical experience at sea," said Captain Mauricio Cruz Reyes, director general and rector of Maritime & Port University of Mexico. "By expanding access to onboard training through this program, we are helping prepare more Mexican students for professional opportunities in the maritime sector and supporting the continued development of maritime talent in Mexico."

Since the program's launch in 2024, the majority of participating students have successfully transitioned into full cadet roles with Carnival Cruise Line, underscoring the program's significant impact in preparing the next generation of maritime professionals in Mexico.

Princess Cruises is expected to welcome its first cadets from the university in the fall under the expanded framework.

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines – AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises and Seabourn.

For more information, please visit www.carnivalcorp.com, www.aida.de, www.carnival.com, www.costacruises.com, www.cunard.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.pocruises.com, www.princess.com , and www.seabourn.com.

To learn more about Carnival Corporation's purpose and our positive impact worldwide on people and the planet, go to www.carnivalcorp.com/impact.

SOURCE Carnival Corporation & plc