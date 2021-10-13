Carnival Corporation Named by Forbes as one of World's Best Employers

MIAMI, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), the world's largest cruise company, today announced it has been named as one of the World's Best Employers of 2021 by Forbes, a leading source of business news worldwide.

Presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, the prestigious annual listing honors the best international employers from over 35 major industries, including travel and leisure. In Forbes' fifth annual survey, Carnival Corporation – whose nine popular cruise line brands include namesake Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn in the U.S., along with AIDA Cruises, Cunard, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises UK and P&O Cruises Australia – was ranked among the best 750 employers in the world based on results and feedback from 150,000 full- and part-time workers at multinational companies and institutions from 58 countries. The full list of the World's Best Employers for 2021 is available on the Forbes website.

"We are honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of the top employers in the world, and we are extremely proud of our talented and passionate team members whose dedication and commitment is the foundation of our success," said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation. "We fully embrace the importance and value of providing an inclusive and supportive work environment for all of our colleagues, and operating with integrity, trust and respect for each other. We are grateful to see the hard work of our entire team lead to recognition of this magnitude."

Frizzell added: "Our ongoing focus to create one of the best places to work in the world is reflected in our highest responsibility and top priority, which is compliance, environmental protection, and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, the people in the communities we visit, and our shipboard and shoreside personnel."

The Forbes World's Best Employers list was determined through a globally administered independent survey of more than 150,000 employees in 58 countries working full- or part-time. Participants were asked to anonymously evaluate their current employer based on factors such as willingness to recommend their company to family and friends, while also providing recommendations for other employers in their industry. Respondents also ranked their satisfaction with various aspects of the overall employee experience, including working conditions, salary, potential for growth and diversity. Based on these direct and indirect employee recommendations, along with public perception scores, Forbes included only the top 750 companies out of thousands of organizations considered for the recognition.

This latest honor as a top international employer is the most recent in a series of recognitions Carnival Corporation has earned for excellence in the workplace in 2021, including a separate listing from Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers. Earlier this year, Carnival Corporation was named a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award Winner honoring the best 100 U.S. places to work and earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index, designating the company as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality. Carnival Corporation was also recognized for its commitment to corporate social responsibility leadership by Newsweek on its second annual list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2021. Most recently, the company was named as one of the Best Companies for Latinos by Latino Leaders Magazine.

The recognition for excellence in the workplace underscores Carnival Corporation's commitment to support diversity, equity and inclusion throughout its companywide operations and to provide a positive and empowering corporate culture for all its shipboard and shoreside employees. The company's success is a direct result of its employees, who represent nearly 150 countries across the globe and have helped create a collaborative and dedicated workforce committed to consistently exceeding guest expectations and providing extraordinary vacations for millions of guests around the world.

