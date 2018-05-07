Carnival Corporation Named One of America's 100 Best Corporate Citizens

This marks the third consecutive year and sixth time in the past eight years that Carnival Corporation has been recognized with the 100 Best Corporate Citizens distinction. Carnival Corporation achieved the highest rank in corporate responsibility among firms in the travel and tourism sector and was the only cruise-specific company to make the list, which uses the Russell 1000 Index of U.S. public companies as its base.

Of all the companies evaluated for the 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, Carnival Corporation ranked in the top half in two categories: environmental (at No. 11) and corporate governance (at No. 32).

"As the world's leading cruise company with nine global brands, we are committed to consistently exceeding the expectations our nearly 12 million annual guests – which is made possible by our 120,000 passionate employees who are also dedicated to building on our distinguished legacy as a responsible corporate citizen," said John Haeflinger, senior vice president of maritime policy and analysis for Carnival Corporation. "We are proud to be recognized by CR Magazine for our ongoing commitment to operating with transparency, responsibility and accountability. We share this recognition with each of our employees for helping us earn such an impressive distinction."

To arrive at its 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, CR Magazine engaged third-party accreditor ISS Corporate Solutions to analyze 260 ESG data points of disclosure and performance measures from every Russell 1000 company in seven categories: environment, climate change, employee relations, human rights, governance, finance and philanthropy and community support.

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens list is the only ESG ranking list that does not rely on self-reporting from companies. Instead, companies are evaluated using publicly available records from their websites, annual reports, shareholder calls, media interviews, NGOs and government documents.

"Whether you are an employee, an investor or a consumer, people are actively looking to ensure the companies they interact with are operating as responsible corporate citizens," said Jen Boynton, editor of CR Magazine. "We commend Carnival Corporation for once again achieving a prominent position on this list, as it shows the company's thorough commitment to operating with a strong focus on transparency."

The full 2018 Best Corporate Citizen's list can be viewed at 3blassociation.com. Information on Carnival Corporation's sustainability initiatives can be found at carnivalsustainability.com.

About the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List:

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens List was first published in 1999 in Business Ethics Magazine, and has been managed by CR Magazine since 2007. To compile the list, every company in the Russell 1000, which represents the highest ranked stocks in the Russell 3000 Index of publicly held U.S. companies -- is ranked according to 260 data points.

About Corporate Responsibility Magazine:

3BL Media is the publisher of CR Magazine (www.thecro.com), the leading voice of the corporate responsibility profession and the publisher of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking. Together with the Corporate Responsible Association, CR Magazine presents COMMIT!Forum, Oct. 23-25, 2018, at MGM National Harbor, just outside Washington, D.C. The theme is Brands Taking Stands – The Long View.

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is the world's largest leisure travel company and among the most profitable and financially strong in the cruise and vacation industries, with a portfolio of 10 dynamic brands that include nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard, as well as Fathom, the corporation's immersion and enrichment experience brand.

Together, the corporation's cruise lines operate 103 ships with 234,000 lower berths visiting over 700 ports around the world, with 18 new ships scheduled to be delivered between 2018 and 2023. Carnival Corporation & plc also operates Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, the leading tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Traded on both the New York and London Stock Exchanges, Carnival Corporation & plc is the only group in the world to be included in both the S&P 500 and the FTSE 100 indices.

In 2017, Fast Company recognized Carnival Corporation as being among the "Top 10 Most Innovative Companies" in both the design and travel categories. Fast Company specifically recognized Carnival Corporation for its work in developing Ocean Medallion™, a high-tech wearable device that enables the world's first interactive guest experience platform capable of transforming vacation travel into a highly personalized and elevated level of customized service.

Additional information can be found on www.carnival.com, www.princess.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.seabourn.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.costacruise.com, www.aida.de, www.pocruises.com, www.cunard.com, and www.fathom.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carnival-corporation-named-one-of-americas-100-best-corporate-citizens-300643689.html

SOURCE Carnival Corporation & plc

