Carnival Corporation Names Heidi M. Barker as Vice President, Corporate Communications for Ethics and Compliance

Barker joins the company wide ethics and compliance team led by Anderson, which was formed last year to help ensure a culture of compliance, learning and integrity inside Carnival Corporation and across its nine global cruise line brands. The program's goals are to meet or exceed all legal and statutory requirements, as well as to promote the highest ethical principles.

In this newly created position, Barker will lead all ethics and compliance communications for Carnival Corporation, including the key focus areas of health, environment, safety, security, culture and training, among others. As part of this role, she will coordinate compliance-related communications across the organization, working closely with Roger Frizzell, the corporation's chief communications officer, and the compliance and communications teams within the company's nine cruise brands.

Additionally, Barker will oversee communications for Operation Oceans Alive, Carnival Corporation's environmental commitment and stewardship program, officially launched in 2018. Designed to promote a culture of transparency, learning and commitment within the corporation, Operation Oceans Alive ensures that all employees receive environmental education, training and oversight, while continuing the company's commitment to protecting the oceans, seas and destinations in which it operates.

"With over 150,000 dedicated employees representing nearly 150 countries, it is imperative that we effectively communicate and work together to execute our commitment to safety, environmental protection and overall compliance across our nine global cruise line brands," said Anderson. "We need to reach the hearts and minds of all stakeholders, and Heidi brings valuable experience and insights to Carnival Corporation from decades of communications and journalism work that will support our effort to build a world-class, enduring culture of compliance."

Added Anderson: "We look forward to her playing a critical role in our mission to do the right things, in the right ways and for the right reasons."

Barker brings over 25 years of experience and senior leadership in corporate communications and broadcast journalism to Carnival Corporation. Most recently, Barker served as chief communications officer at Cleveland Avenue LLC, a food and beverage venture capital and consulting firm in Chicago, where she built the startup's communication function from inception, designing it to include corporate narrative and messaging platforms, internal and external communications, and an integrated social media presence.

Prior to her role at Cleveland Avenue, Barker was vice president of global media relations and issues management for McDonald's Corporation, advising C-suite executives on brand-impacting issues, and leading a team responsible for boosting and protecting the company's corporate reputation with influential journalists and stakeholders across a broad spectrum of media and social channels. Previously, Barker served as senior director, global external communications for McDonald's, managing global media and aligning strategic messaging throughout the company.

Before joining McDonald's, Barker spent 10 years as a producer for NBC News, including two years as a rotational senior producer for "NBC Nightly News." Barker began her career in broadcast journalism working as an anchor/reporter/producer for ABC, NBC and FOX affiliates, where she honed her media skills and gained valuable experience in crisis and issues management.

A graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, Barker has earned two Emmy nominations and several Edward R. Murrow Awards, among other journalism awards. She currently serves as an emeritus member on the Board of Directors of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Chicago, and is a former advisor to ColorComm Network, the only professional organization focused on advancing the visibility of women of color in communications.

