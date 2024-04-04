Carnival Corporation Port Destination, Mahogany Bay Cruise Center, Earns Ecological Blue Flag Distinction for Exceptional Environmental Stewardship

The world's largest cruise company's commitment to sustainability and the enchanting beauty of Mahogany Bay in Roatan, Honduras, recognized with top environmental honor

MIAMI, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the world's largest cruise company, proudly announces that its port destination Mahogany Bay Cruise Center has been awarded the prestigious Honduran Ecological Blue Flag distinction for 2022-2023 by the Honduras Ministry of Tourism. This accolade, received in the beach category, emphasizes the destination's commitment to environmental management, education, safety and accessibility, fulfilling a specific set of stringent criteria.

The Ecological Blue Flag program was adopted in Honduras and underscores a dedication to environmental stewardship. Recipients must meet and maintain a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety and accessibility requirements to qualify. In the case of Mahogany Bay, the cruise center was awarded for its implementation of best environmental practices in alignment with global conservation efforts. This recognition supports Carnival Corporation's deep commitment to leading the way in sustainable cruising by promoting positive climate action to preserve natural resources and safeguard the planet's ecosystems.

Nestled in Roatan, Honduras – a pristine natural paradise known for its white sandy beaches, crystal-clear waters, and the world's second-largest coral reef – Mahogany Bay earned this recognition for its outstanding environmental management efforts spanning waste management, water quality assessment, and environmental education.

"Earning the Honduran Ecological Blue Flag distinction with the highest possible rating of five stars is a testament to our unwavering dedication to sustainability and responsible tourism," said Juan Fernandez, vice president, destination operations for Carnival Corporation. "This recognition underscores our commitment to preserving the natural beauty of Roatan, Mahogany Bay and the many destinations and communities we visit for generations to come."

To retain its Blue Flag status, Mahogany Bay is deeply committed to continue compliance with all the criteria, which is verified annually. In 2022, Mahogany Bay processed approximately 1,120 pounds of recyclable material in coastal clean-up efforts. In 2023, employees at the cruise center collected about 1,100 pounds of recyclable items and 2,300 pounds of non-recyclable waste. The port team also engages in crucial initiatives like seawater and potable water quality monitoring, wastewater treatment and extensive waste management strategies. Importantly, Mahogany Bay also focuses on community engagement and sustainability projects, including coastal clean-ups and mangrove reforestation, showcasing the cruise center's commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable tourism.

This accolade exemplifies Carnival Corporation's broader strategy to embed sustainable practices across its operations, setting a benchmark for environmental excellence. Through persistent conservation, waste management and educational initiatives, Mahogany Bay exemplifies sustainable tourism, inspiring others to follow in its footsteps.

