Carnival Corporation Presents The 2018 Sports & Music Reunion Hosted By Chris Spencer And Andre Farr

Hosted by Chris Spencer and Sports & Music Weekend creator Andre Farr, the Sports & Music Reunion marks the return of a classic with a new bi-annual, multi-year series of special events that bring together VIP athletes, entertainers and business leaders to party with a purpose.

Reuniting past Sports & Music Weekends hosts and celebrity attendees, The Sports & Music Reunion presented by Carnival Corporation will issue the prestigious Best By Farr awards to three prominent American business leaders:

Arnold Donald , President & CEO of Carnival Corporation & plc will receive the CEO of the Year Award

, President & CEO of Carnival Corporation & plc will receive the Quintin Primo III of Capri Capital, which owns Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, will receive the Entrepreneur of the Year Award

of Capri Capital, which owns Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, will receive the Mona Scott-Young , Media Mogul and CEO/Founder of Monami Entertainment will receive the Entertainment Executive of the Year Award

Andre Farr International is pleased to partner with IntraLink Global, a strategic marketing firm and Carnival Corporation, a world-renowned company that exemplifies a commitment to its customers, diversity and community. "I am thrilled to produce the Sports & Music Reunion 2018, and so very honored to have such a tremendous corporate partner in Carnival Corporation. Sports, entertainment, travel and leisure is not only our business but also our lifestyle – nobody does it better. With high anticipation, we look forward to working closely with Carnival Corporation to launch a multi-year series of exciting special events. Very soon we will be announcing plans for our first annual Sports & Music Cruise on one of Carnival Corporation's award winning cruise ships. Together with Carnival Corporation and our other important partners, we look forward to impacting lives, having fun and making each year bigger and better, for many years to come," said Andre Farr, CEO of Andre Farr International.

"Carnival Corporation is honored to serve as Presenting Sponsor for The 2018 Sports & Music Reunion," said Roger Frizzell, Chief Communications Officer for Carnival Corporation. "Congratulations to Arnold Donald, Chief Executive Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc, and all the "2018 Best By Farr" Award winners on their much deserved recognition and unparalleled success," added Frizzell.

"As the world's largest travel and leisure company, we are committed to consistently exceeding the expectations our nearly 12 million annual guests – which is made possible by our 120,000 passionate employees who are also dedicated to building upon our distinguished legacy as a responsible corporate citizen. Congratulations to Andre Farr and his team on the important work in launching The 2018 Sports & Music Reunion and empowering our communities," said Arnold Donald, President & CEO, Carnival Corporation & plc.

About The Sports & Music Weekend

The inaugural Sports & Music Weekend was held in Las Vegas and hosted by Beyoncé, Chris Spencer, Vivica A. Fox and Ginuwine. It featured Shaquille O'Neal, Floyd Mayweather, Jamie Foxx, John Singleton, Lisa Raye and many more athletes and celebrities.

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc cruise ship portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard, as well as Fathom, the corporation's immersion and enrichment experience brand. Carnival Corporation cruise lines operate 103 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world, with 18 new ships scheduled to be delivered between 2018 and 2023.

