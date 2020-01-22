Carnival Corporation Sponsors Dallas International Film Festival

MIAMI, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), the world's largest leisure travel company, today announced support for the Dallas arts community through a new sponsorship with Dallas Film and the Dallas International Film Festival (DIFF), the largest film festival in North Texas.

Carnival Corporation's sponsorship of the 14th annual event, powered by Capital One, includes support for a newly added DIFF "Broaden Your Horizons" screenwriting competition. It offers aspiring writers the opportunity to submit scripts for feature films, television pilots and short films, which will be reviewed by readers at top Hollywood talent agencies and management companies. The winner will also receive a cruise vacation, among other prizes.

In addition, the network of experienced film professionals tied to the festival can offer input to help improve story submissions, increase industry exposure and provide insider guidance on how to navigate the professional film business.

"We welcome the support of a major global brand such as Carnival Corporation to support our mission to help develop the next generation of filmmakers," said Johnathan Brownlee, chief executive officer at Dallas Film. "Having Carnival Corporation as one of our sponsors is a great fit, as going on a cruise goes hand in hand with instilling the creativity and open-mindedness that can come from new cultural experiences and exciting destinations. Those are valuable benefits for people from all walks of life, and especially important for writers looking to develop authentic characters and unique settings."

"Art, music, film and stage shows are all part of the magic that makes cruising such an extraordinary vacation and the fastest growing segment of the vacation sector," said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation, whose nine cruise line brands include Carnival Cruise Line, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn. "We support and encourage the growth of the arts as part of our commitment to the markets we serve – and that includes the Dallas-Fort Worth community, with its convenient access to our ships sailing out of the Port of Galveston."

DIFF runs April 16, 2020, to April 23, 2020, at West Village in Uptown Dallas and is accepting screenplay entries now through midnight on March 31. The Dallas International Film Festival is one of the few competitions to allow re-entry after a quarterfinalist elimination to anyone who has purchased professional feedback, while also making the process of multiple submissions more affordable.

Finalists will be announced during the DIFF Filmmakers Brunch, Sunday, April 19. Winners will receive DIFF Star Passes, professional consultations, up to $1,000 prize money and a writer's enrichment cruise.

For more information on the Dallas International Film Festival, powered by Capital One, visit dallasfilm.org, dallasiff.org or contact info@dallasfilm.org. Information can also be found on: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Details on the screenplay competition are available at eventhorizonfilms.com

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is the world's largest leisure travel company and among the most profitable and financially strong in the cruise and vacation industries, with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Together, the corporation's cruise lines operate 105 ships with 254,000 lower berths visiting over 700 ports around the world, with 16 new ships scheduled to be delivered through 2025. Carnival Corporation & plc also operates Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, the leading tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Traded on both the New York and London Stock Exchanges, Carnival Corporation & plc is the only group in the world to be included in both the S&P 500 and the FTSE 100 indices.

With a long history of innovation and providing guests with extraordinary vacation experiences, Carnival Corporation has received thousands of industry awards – including recognition by the Consumer Technology Association™ as a CES® 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree for OceanMedallion™. A revolutionary wearable device that contains a proprietary blend of communication technologies, OceanMedallion enables the world's first interactive guest experience platform transforming vacation travel on a large scale into a highly personalized level of customized service. The prestigious CES Innovation Awards honor outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.

Additional information can be found on www.carnival.com, www.princess.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.seabourn.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.costacruise.com, www.aida.de, www.pocruises.com and www.cunard.com.

About Dallas Film

Dallas Film (www.dallasfilm.org), established as Dallas Film Society in 2006, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that exists to celebrate the past, present and future of film in our community. The organization provides leadership in screen education and the recognition and celebration of excellence in the art of film, television, and digital media. Through year round screenings, festivals and a variety of educational programs including The Veterans Institute of Film & Media and the Mercury One High School Film Labs, Dallas Film raises awareness of the world's most approachable and inclusive art form. #WeAreDallasFilm

SOURCE Carnival Corporation & plc