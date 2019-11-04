Carnival Corporation Supports Catalyst to Help Advance Women in Workplace

MIAMI, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its overall commitment to advance diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), the world's largest leisure travel company, is supporting Catalyst's Now Is the Moment—Be a Catalyst campaign, which has raised $21 million toward its $25 million goal. The funds raised through this effort will support research and programming to help Catalyst – a global expert in accelerating progress for women through workplace inclusion – and its supporters to advance women's leadership in the global workforce.

The campaign theme – Now Is the Moment—Be a Catalyst – underscores the ongoing effort to achieve the organization's goal of tangible progress toward advancing women in the workplace, to close the gender pay gap, to lead for equity and inclusion, and to advocate for more women on boards.

"We are incredibly grateful to our campaign co-chairs and all the generous supporter organizations – including Carnival Corporation – and individuals that have committed to giving Catalyst the foundation for a successful campaign launch," said Lorraine Hariton, president & CEO of Catalyst. "These corporate leaders have embraced this moment to step up and accelerate progress for women."

The campaign is part of Catalyst's vision to lay the groundwork now to ensure a future where women and underrepresented groups have full participation and equal opportunity in the global workplace. Arnold Donald, president and CEO of Carnival Corporation, serves on the Catalyst board of directors and was dinner chair and featured speaker of the 2018 Catalyst Awards Dinner in New York.

About Catalyst

Catalyst is a global nonprofit working with some of the world's most powerful CEOs and leading companies to help build workplaces that work for women. Founded in 1962, Catalyst drives change with pioneering research, practical tools, and proven solutions to accelerate and advance women into leadership—because progress for women is progress for everyone.

