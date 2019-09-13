Carnival Corporation's Cruise Line Brands Resume Regular Sailings to The Bahamas

MIAMI, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), the world's largest leisure travel company, today announced the company's cruise brands are returning to The Bahamas and resuming regular guest sailings for the first time since Hurricane Dorian arrived earlier this month. Three Carnival Corporation brands – Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line – are expected to make over 250 sailings to The Bahamas through the end of 2019, helping to support the country's tourism industry and its vital economic impact on local businesses and people.

Carnival Cruise Line has returned with scheduled visits to most Bahamian ports of call, including 41 planned calls to Nassau and Carnival Corporation's private island destinations, Half Moon Cay and Princess Cays, for the remainder of September, with the destinations open and ready to welcome guests. The brand will make an estimated 204 calls through the remainder of the year, visiting Nassau, Half Moon Cay and Princess Cays on eight of its ships.

Princess Cruises has 19 sailings scheduled to The Bahamas through the end of 2019, including visits to its award-winning private island destination, Princess Cays. The brand will return to the region with Crown Princess' arrival on October 9, followed by sailings on Caribbean Princess, Regal Princess and the new Sky Princess, launching in October, which will begin calling on Princess Cays in December.

Holland America Line is scheduled to return to The Bahamas beginning October 21 when ms Zuiderdam calls on Half Moon Cay, the brand's private Bahamian island destination. Through the end of 2019, Holland America Line has 46 scheduled cruises to The Bahamas across seven of its ships.

"One of the all-time favorite destinations for our guests for many years are our ports of call in The Bahamas, and it is important to spread the word that much of the country had no or little impact and is open for business and eager to provide great vacation memories," said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation. "Cruise tourism is a vital economic driver for the Bahamian people, so we are excited to let travelers know The Bahamas welcomes them with open arms. For those in The Bahamas who have been impacted, our hearts continue to be with them, and we will continue to do our part in providing relief aid and supporting our long-time partners and friends as they work to recover and begin the rebuilding process."

Overall, Nassau and the company's private island destinations in The Bahamas had little impact from the storm.

In addition, Carnival Cruise Line continues to work closely with its partners to deliver relief to the people of Grand Bahama and Abaco islands recovering from Hurricane Dorian. Two ships from the brand – Carnival Liberty and Carnival Pride – have made stops this week in Freeport to deliver relief supplies to assist residents, including dozens of pallets of water, generators, chain saws, prepared meals and medical supplies. The corporation also began an initiative last week to collect and deliver donated food and supplies to the people of The Bahamas, through a partnership with Tropical Shipping and The Bahamas National Emergency Agency (NEMA). Through the effort, an estimated 335 tons of food and relief supplies have been delivered to Freeport to date.

Separately, Carnival Corporation announced that its philanthropic arm, Carnival Foundation, its nine global cruise line brands and the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation have pledged to donate $2 million in funding and in-kind support for relief efforts in The Bahamas.

Carnival Corporation & plc is the world's largest leisure travel company and among the most profitable and financially strong in the cruise and vacation industries, with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Together, the corporation's cruise lines operate 102 ships with 241,000 lower berths visiting over 700 ports around the world, with 19 new ships scheduled to be delivered through 2025. Carnival Corporation & plc also operates Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, the leading tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Traded on both the New York and London Stock Exchanges, Carnival Corporation & plc is the only group in the world to be included in both the S&P 500 and the FTSE 100 indices.

With a long history of innovation and providing guests with extraordinary vacation experiences, Carnival Corporation has received thousands of industry awards – including recognition by the Consumer Technology Association™ as a CES® 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree for the OceanMedallion™. A revolutionary wearable device that contains a proprietary blend of communication technologies, the OceanMedallion enables the world's first interactive guest experience platform transforming vacation travel on a large scale into a highly personalized level of customized service. The prestigious CES Innovation Awards honor outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.

