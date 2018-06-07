Carnival Corporation's Ocean Originals TV Series Honored with 14 Telly Awards

"It is incredibly gratifying to have these three series recognized for the second year in a row with multiple Telly Awards," said John Padgett, chief experience and innovation officer for Carnival Corporation, whose nine global cruise lines include Carnival Cruise Line, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn. "Ocean Originals remain the most popular travel shows on TV, and these awards are a remarkable validation that our goal to produce high-quality, authentic storytelling is resonating with millions of viewers every weekend. Most importantly, people from all walks of life watching our programs are being inspired by discovering or being reminded of why travel is so rewarding – and why traveling by sea on a cruise ship has become the fastest growing segment of the leisure travel sector."

"Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin" was honored with three silver Tellys for directing, editing and education, and four bronze awards in the categories of videography/cinematography, children, nature/wildlife, and travel/tourism. The series airs nationwide on ABC on Saturday mornings and follows Emmy-winning host Jeff Corwin as he embarks on adventures in some of the world's most exciting destinations, such as repelling down cliffs, flight-seeing to glacier landings, mountain climbing in a national park and zip-lining through a rainforest.

"The Voyager with Josh Garcia" took home three silver Tellys for cultural, videography/cinematography, and children, and a bronze for education. Airing Saturday mornings on NBC, the program follows video journalist and world-traveler Josh Garcia as he visits fascinating seaside ports to meet locals who share their rich history, life stories and exotic foods, and introduces viewers to the hidden beauty, cultural diversity and amazing flavors native to each destination.

"Vacation Creation" was recognized with three bronze Telly Awards for travel/tourism, children and education. "Vacation Creation" airs Saturday mornings on ABC and features "In Living Color" star and comedian Tommy Davidson and YouTube celebrity Andrea Feczko as hosts. The show goes beyond the typical travel show by personalizing vacations of a lifetime for couples, individuals and families facing hardship and in need of hope or seeking much-needed time together.

Launched in 2016, all three series air weekly on network TV. The innovative communications approach of producing original authentic experience-based TV programs builds on Carnival Corporation's strategy to highlight why traveling by ocean to experience global destinations has become one of the best ways to enjoy and learn about the world and other cultures.

The TV programs are garnering significant attention based on their popularity in ratings and experiential value, with more than 335 million viewers having tuned in over the past two years. The new experiential content is designed to engage viewers by showcasing exciting adventures, exotic cultures and popular global destinations.

Ships from all nine of the company's cruise brands – Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, Cunard, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK) – serve as the platform for engaging and emotional experiences, and each of the company's brands were featured in episodes in at least one of the shows during the inaugural season.

Impact on Consumer Interest in Cruising

The programs are having a positive impact on consumer consideration for a cruise vacation when making vacation travel plans, with research citing that over 70 percent of viewers of all three programs will probably or definitively impact future travel plans. In addition, viewers are twice as likely to strongly consider cruising than non-viewers, and have fewer barriers to cruise than non-viewers.

Another Carnival Corporation innovation to increase awareness and demand for cruise vacations is OceanView, the world's first Over-The-Top (OTT) digital streaming channel from a travel provider. OceanView, available through Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku, features:

More than 150 episodes of original content from the network shows;

Two new direct-to-digital-streaming original series, "GO" and "Local Eyes" – both shows run five to 10 minutes, commercial-free, feeding a growing demand for shorter, "snackable" content;

And collections of compelling video content like christening ceremonies featuring royalty and celebrities, documentaries on the ship design and construction process, and presentations on the elaborate culinary creations available from world-renowned chefs affiliated with the corporation's cruise lines.

In December 2017, Carnival Corporation announced a partnership with Univision Communications to create "La Gran Sorpresa," the first prime-time program in its Ocean Originals programming.

The one-hour program uses the power of travel to reunite families as they overcome hardships created by illness, separation and other challenges. With 1.3 million viewers for its premiere, La Gran Sorpresa debuted as the most viewed Sunday primetime show across all three Spanish television networks (Univision, Telemundo and Unimas).

In January 2018, Carnival Corporation announced an agreement with Telemundo to begin airing The Voyager with Josh Garcia. "El Viajero Con Josh Garcia" has been dubbed into Spanish and is featured in "Mi Telemundo," Telemundo's new three-hour Saturday programming block.

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is the world's largest leisure travel company and among the most profitable and financially strong in the cruise and vacation industries, with a portfolio of 10 dynamic brands that include nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard, as well as Fathom, the corporation's immersion and enrichment experience brand.

Together, the corporation's cruise lines operate 103 ships with 234,000 lower berths visiting over 700 ports around the world, with 18 new ships scheduled to be delivered between 2018 and 2023. Carnival Corporation & plc also operates Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, the leading tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Traded on both the New York and London Stock Exchanges, Carnival Corporation & plc is the only group in the world to be included in both the S&P 500 and the FTSE 100 indices.

In 2017, Fast Company recognized Carnival Corporation as being among the "Top 10 Most Innovative Companies" in both the design and travel categories. Fast Company specifically recognized Carnival Corporation for its work in developing OceanMedallion™, a high-tech wearable device that enables the world's first interactive guest experience platform capable of transforming vacation travel into a highly personalized and elevated level of customized service.

About the Tellys

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards is the premier award honoring the best in TV and Cable, Digital and Streaming, and Non-Broadcast Productions. Our mission has been to strengthen the visual arts community by inspiring, promoting, and supporting creativity. On average, The Telly Awards receives over 13,000 entries yearly from all 50 states and 5 continents.

The Telly is one of the most sought-after awards by industry leaders, from large international firms to local production companies and ad agencies. With the quality of non-broadcast productions, traditional local & cable television commercials and programming on the rise, along with the world of online video continuing to rapidly evolve, we are excited to see this year's class of entries.

