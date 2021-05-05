Carnival Cruise Line Announces New Red, White & Blue Hull Design Across Fleet

Paying homage to maritime tradition and patriotic colors, the eye-catching hull design is highlighted by a stately navy blue hull inspired by officers' uniforms along with vibrant red and white accents running the entire length of the 1,004-foot-long ship. Additional vessels will receive the new livery as they undergo scheduled dry docks. Carnival Glory will be the second ship to receive the new hull design during a dry dock scheduled in June.

"When we first saw the hull design for Mardi Gras, we knew it was something special and, particularly as we get ready to celebrate our 50th birthday, we're delighted to incorporate this stunning livery as a signature exterior design element across our fleet," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "As we look to resume sailing in the U.S., we're coming back with a signature new look as well!"

In addition to the new livery, Carnival Magic will emerge from its dry dock on May 24 with an expanded casino with an even greater variety of slots and other games, as well as a host of enhancements including freshening up the finishes for the WaterWorks aqua park and pools.

