Carnival Cruise Line Confirms First Sailing For Mardi Gras; Announces More Ships Returning In August

MIAMI, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line today laid out plans for its next wave of the summer restart of guest operations, including the first cruise for Mardi Gras and the return of additional ships in August. Highlights of the plan include:

Mardi Gras will start operating her seven-day cruises from Port Canaveral on Saturday, July 31 , with pre-inaugural sailings to the eastern and western Caribbean .

will start operating her seven-day cruises from Port Canaveral on , with pre-inaugural sailings to the eastern and western . Carnival Magic will return from her dry dock – and with her new hull design – and homeport from Port Canaveral where she will pick up four- and five-day cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean that were previously scheduled for Carnival Elation, effective Aug. 7 through Oct. 7 . Guests already booked on Carnival Elation will be re-accommodated on Carnival Magic, and because she is a larger ship, additional stateroom inventory is being made available on Carnival.com and other sales channels. Carnival Magic will also operate three new six-day cruises and one new eight-day cruise from Port Canaveral between Oct. 11-31 .

and that were previously scheduled for Carnival Elation, effective . Guests already booked on Carnival Elation will be re-accommodated on Carnival Magic, and because she is a larger ship, additional stateroom inventory is being made available on Carnival.com and other sales channels. Carnival Magic will also operate three new six-day cruises and one new eight-day cruise from Port Canaveral between . Carnival Sunrise will enter service from Miami , effective Aug. 14 , sailing four- and five-day cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean .

, effective , sailing four- and five-day cruises to The and . Carnival Panorama will enter service from Long Beach on Aug. 21 , sailing her seven-day Mexican Riviera cruises.

on , sailing her seven-day Mexican Riviera cruises. Carnival Vista and Breeze (from Galveston), Carnival Horizon (from Miami ) and Carnival Miracle (from Seattle to Alaska ) will continue with their cruises through August that are part of the line's restart plans in July.

) and Carnival Miracle (from to ) will continue with their cruises through August that are part of the line's restart plans in July. Given the above plans, Carnival has extended its pause for other ships through Aug. 31, 2021 , as follows: Carnival Pride ( Baltimore ), Carnival Sunshine (Charleston), Carnival Dream (Galveston), Carnival Ecstasy ( Jacksonville ), Carnival Liberty (Port Canaveral), Carnival Conquest ( Miami ), Carnival Sensation (Mobile) and Carnival Glory ( New Orleans ).

, as follows: Carnival Pride ( ), Carnival Sunshine (Charleston), Carnival Dream (Galveston), Carnival Ecstasy ( ), Carnival Liberty (Port Canaveral), Carnival Conquest ( ), Carnival Sensation (Mobile) and Carnival Glory ( ). Guests and travel agents are being advised of the August schedule plans and Carnival will be providing more details directly to them next week on guidelines and protocols. Carnival plans to operate these August sailings with vaccinated guests.

"We are very excited to finally welcome guests on Mardi Gras," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "With our desire to preserve summer vacations for our Mardi Gras guests, we are going to find a later date to formally christen her so that we can operate these pre-inaugural sailings just as soon as we can."

Duffy also noted that Carnival intends to expand its initial restart from Florida, Texas and Washington to California, with the return of Carnival Panorama from Long Beach in late August. "We are excited to resume our West Coast operations and intend to sail Carnival Panorama with vaccinated guests starting August 21. We are working with state and local officials to finalize the necessary plans," Duffy said.

Carnival will continue to ramp up more ships and homeports in September and beyond, bringing hundreds of crew on board each week to be vaccinated, complete CDC-mandated quarantine and then begin work to prepare for guests and the return to guest operations.

"Our focus remains on the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve and visit," said Duffy. "We are taking a deliberate approach so we can execute with excellence and deliver a fun experience to our guests, who have been tremendously patient and supportive throughout this pause."

