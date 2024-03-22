CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE KICKS OFF CELEBRATION KEY™ PORTAL REVEALS WITH PREVIEW OF PARADISE PLAZA AND CALYPSO LAGOON

Exclusive Destination on Grand Bahama Will Offer Guests A Day in Paradise

MIAMI, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line today revealed details for Paradise Plaza and Calypso Lagoon, two of the five portals at its new Celebration Key™ cruise destination on Grand Bahama set to debut in July 2025.

Carnival Cruise Line today revealed details for Paradise Plaza and Calypso Lagoon, two of the five portals at its new Celebration Key™ cruise destination on Grand Bahama set to debut in July 2025.

Just a short walk from the ship, Paradise Plaza will welcome guests with a brightly colored promenade and radiant sun-shaped arch perfect for photo-taking. Guests will be immersed in the destination's beauty, as the sound of live music fills the air and the sight of the centerpiece 10-story-high Suncastle starts to build excitement for the paradise that awaits. Wayfinding and destination information will help guests choose how they want to spend their day – introducing them to options that fit any age or interest, whether that's relaxing in a cabana, playing water sports, joining shore excursions or simply taking in the gorgeous view of the ocean from a mile-long pristine beach. A Bahamian-themed fountain and ice cream shop add to the welcoming atmosphere.

As guests survey their options, the adult-friendly Calypso Lagoon is certain to be the first choice for many. To the west of Paradise Plaza, this portal is designed for adults seeking a lively and social atmosphere. Guests seeking athletic activity can visit the sports court, while those looking for a more laid-back vibe can take a dip in the huge freshwater lagoon, the largest in the Caribbean*, and relax on one of the many loungers, daybeds or cabanas.

On one side of the lagoon, guests will find a unique bar with nearly 50 swings for those that want to dip their toes in the cool water, enjoying great views across the lagoon as they sip on classic poolside and Bahamian cocktails. Additional bars located around Calypso Lagoon will ensure that everyone's thirst is quenched. Guests will also find two dedicated full-service restaurants, as well as a variety of casual snack shacks spread through the portal. The breathtaking Bahamian beach is also a perfect backdrop for lounging on the warm sand, swimming in the glistening Caribbean water or enjoying fun-in-the-sun activities.

A portion of Calypso Lagoon and the adjacent beach will be designated as an adults-only area. In this section, guests will find a large swim-up bar with a DJ keeping the energy going all day. This area will also feature Bahamian food trucks, cabanas, daybeds and loungers.

"When guests see our Suncastle as they arrive at Celebration Key, they'll know immediately they're in for big FUN. Paradise Plaza will be the perfect welcome spot and will set the tone for the entire visit to this truly unique destination. These new details show the creative design that's gone into the development of each portal, with Calypso Lagoon alone offering a wide variety of options to fill the day, while honoring the beauty of Grand Bahama and celebrating Bahamian culture," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Three other portals have been announced, including a family-friendly portal, a private retreat and a retail area. Carnival will share further details about these portals in the coming months, as it also plans a second phase of the destination that will add new features beyond the five portals, including a waterpark.

Celebration Key's first guests will visit in July 2025. More than 500 itineraries currently open for sale feature visits to the new destination, with 18 ships set to call on Celebration Key from ten U.S. homeports through spring 2026.

For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation, call 1-800-CARNIVAL , visit www.carnival.com , or contact your favorite travel advisor or online travel site.

*Based on publicly available data of surface area measurements as of Jan. 22, 2024.

ABOUT CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is the first cruise line to sail over 100 million guests and is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line, for carrying more Americans and serving more U.S. homeports than any other. Since its founding in 1972, Carnival has continually revolutionized the cruise industry and popularized the cruise vacation as an affordable and fun travel option. Carnival operates from 14 U.S., two Australian homeports and seasonally from Europe, and employs more than 48,000 team members representing 120 nationalities. Carnival's fleet of 27 ships reflects an exciting period of growth since 2021. Carnival's next new guest offering will be the all-new exclusive destination, Celebration Key, set to debut on Grand Bahama in summer 2025.

SOURCE Carnival Cruise Line