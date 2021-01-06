Carnival Cruise Line Notifies Guests Of Cruise Cancellations

MIAMI, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line is notifying guests of additional cruise cancellations, including extending its pause in all operations in the U.S. through March 31, 2021, as well as select ships and homeport operations related to itineraries and dry dock work.

Booked guests and travel agents are being notified directly of the cancellations and their options for a generous future cruise credit and onboard credit package, or a full refund.

In summary, the cancellations include:

All embarkations from U.S. homeports through March 31, 2021

Carnival Freedom from Galveston through April 10, 2021 (which includes a repositioning of the ship from Galveston to Seattle and a 17-day Carnival Journeys cruise which is not allowed under the current guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC))

(which includes a repositioning of the ship from Galveston to and a 17-day Carnival Journeys cruise which is not allowed under the current guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)) Carnival Miracle from San Diego and San Francisco through September 16, 2021 (which includes many 10-day and longer itineraries not allowed under the current CDC guidelines)

and through (which includes many 10-day and longer itineraries not allowed under the current CDC guidelines) Carnival Liberty from Port Canaveral from September 17-October 18, 2021 (to accommodate rescheduled dry dock work)

(to accommodate rescheduled dry dock work) Carnival Sunshine from Charleston from October 11-November 13, 2021 (to accommodate rescheduled dry dock work)

(to accommodate rescheduled dry dock work) Carnival Spirit's 15-day cruise from Singapore to Brisbane on June 12, 2021 (consistent with the current limitations on international travel in place in Australia ).

"We are sorry to disappoint our guests, as we can see from our booking activity that there is clearly a pent-up demand for cruising on Carnival. We appreciate their patience and support as we continue to work on our plans to resume operations in 2021 with a gradual, phased in approach," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

SOURCE Carnival Cruise Line