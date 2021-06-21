Carnival Cruise Line Partners With Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen For New Home Delivery Of Guy's Burger Joint Offerings

MIAMI, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of Guy's Burger Joint on Carnival Cruise Line can now satisfy their cravings off the ship with delivery of the chef's hand-crafted "Straight Up" burger for a limited time only.

Through a partnership with Guy's Flavortown Kitchen, the oft-requested burger is now available to order via popular food delivery apps like Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash, Grubhub, Bite Squad and Waitr. The cost is $11.99 with free delivery via select apps.

One of the most popular choices at the fleetwide Guy's Burger Joints, the Straight Up burger is a shipboard favorite with thousands of guests each cruise devouring the delicious 80/20 burgers topped with SMC ("Super Melty Cheese") and their choice of fixings, including, of course, Fieri's signature donkey sauce.

"I'm stoked to bring the best burger on the seas, my Straight Up burger, straight to your doorstep via Guy's Flavortown Kitchen. When it comes to righteous food offerings, my friends at Carnival are the real deal so it's great to be able to bring part of the Guy's Burger Joint experience to cruisers and land lovers alike" said Fieri.

"During our pause our guests have been craving these delicious hand-crafted burgers and we're pleased to be able to satisfy their cravings and enjoy Guy's delicious hand-crafted burgers at home," said Cyrus Marfatia, vice president of culinary and dining at Carnival Cruise Line.

Launched in 2011, the poolside Guy's Burger Joint is featured on all of Carnival Cruise Line's 24 ships with upwards of 1,000 burgers served per day per ship – roughly eight million burgers a year, making them the most popular burgers at sea. Select ships also feature Guy's Pig & Anchor serving up smoked-on-board barbecue favorites and sides.

The largest Guy's Burger Joint at sea, as well as Guy's Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse serving craft beer brewed on board, are available aboard the line's newest ship, Mardi Gras, set to debut from Port Canaveral, Fla., July 31, 2021.

ABOUT CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE

Carnival Cruise Line is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line with a total of 24 ships, sailing from 14 U.S. homeports and employing more than 40,000 team members from 120 nationalities. The line will resume cruise operations July 3, 2021 while its newest and most innovative ship, Mardi Gras, featuring the first roller coaster at sea and the first in the Americas powered by eco-friendly Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) sails from Port Canaveral, Fla., July 31, 2021. As part of its 50th Birthday festivities, Carnival Celebration, sister ship to Mardi Gras, is scheduled to debut in late 2022 from PortMiami.

ABOUT GUY FIERI'S FLAVORTOWN KITCHEN

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen is a delivery-only restaurant brand powered by Virtual Dining Concepts, one of the fastest-growing virtual restaurant groups poised to expand the revenue of existing restaurant kitchens. Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen online menu was created by Fieri and includes some of the most popular dishes his fans have grown to love. The delivery-only menu includes a wide selection of appetizers, entrees featuring veggie, fish, and chicken options, burgers, sandwiches, salads, desserts, and more. Currently available in over 200 markets across the USA, consumers can order from Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen online menu through its app available for download from the Apple Store or Google Play , and most third-party delivery apps including Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates, UberEats, Seamless, Waitr and BiteSquad. For more information, please visit www.guysflavortownkitchen.com and follow along on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

