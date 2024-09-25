CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE REVEALS EXTENSIVE DINING AND BEVERAGE OFFERINGS AT CELEBRATION KEY

Carnival's New Exclusive Destination to Feature Wide Range of Outlets and Cuisines

MIAMI, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As it continues to reveal what will be the premier exclusive cruise destination in the Caribbean, Carnival Cruise Line today shared a preview of the menu offerings across more than 30 food and beverage outlets for Celebration Key when it opens on Grand Bahama in July 2025. The offerings include four full-service restaurants, a food hall, nine food trucks, five snack shacks, two counter-service kiosks, and 12 bars, serving local Bahamian specialties, beachside favorites, seafood, barbeque, and a number of other cuisines. Some of the outlets will include complimentary lunch menu options as part of the destination's "Island Eats" offering.

Mingo’s Tropical Bar & Kitchen is one of more than 30 dining and beverage outlets Carnival Cruise Line guests will enjoy at Celebration Key when the new destination opens on Grand Bahama in July 2025.

"Great food and beverage options are essential to the Carnival experience, and we've designed Celebration Key with an array of dining opportunities, whether our guests want a casual snack, a quick meal or a full dining experience," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "Just like there will be no shortage of ways to enjoy their day in paradise, there will also be something for everyone to eat and drink at Celebration Key."

Full-Service Restaurants and Food Hall

Located at Calypso Lagoon, Mingo's Tropical Bar & Kitchen is a full-service restaurant offering waterfront dining, named after The Bahamas' national bird, the Flamingo. Mingo's serves up Bahamian favorites, including fried fish and conch fritters, as well as a classic burgers, seafood, tacos, steak, and sandwiches. The Mingo's bar will serve tropical frozen drinks and cocktails. Located just outside the restaurant, Mingo's Express food truck provides a casual option for guests on the go. With self-ordering kiosks and shaded seating, guests can grab a quick meal such as a hamburger, fish sandwich or salad.

Guests will find slow-smoked meats at Surf N' Sauce BBQ & Brews, a full-service dining spot also at Calypso Lagoon. Meats will be prepared in an outdoor smoker and served with an array of sauces and sides. At its full-service bar, guests can enjoy craft beer from local Bahamian breweries.

At the family-friendly Starfish Lagoon, Gill's Grill, a full-service restaurant and full bar, specializes in Caribbean seafood including seafood baskets, local fish, lobster, steamed crab and shrimp, along with land-based favorites such as chicken, burgers and kid's meals.

Also at Starfish Lagoon, the Captain's Galley Food Hall features five outlets serving burgers, hot dogs, fried chicken, pizza, Mediterranean bowls, tacos and burritos. The food hall is perfect for a quick lunch where everyone in the family will find something they'll enjoy.

Food Trucks and More

Guests will find a variety of food trucks in both Calypso and Starfish Lagoons. The food trucks will feature beachside classics, like chicken sandwiches and burgers, as well as Bahamian delights, like conch fritters. Convenient self-ordering kiosks will make it easy to grab a bite. Additionally, snack shacks throughout Celebration Key will provide refreshing beverages and grab-and-go items, like hot dogs, sandwiches, wraps and salads.

Cool Off at Swim Up Bars or Relax at Swings Bar

At Calypso Lagoon, guests can swim up to one of the 100 seats at the in-lagoon Long Necks Bar and enjoy a frozen drink, beer or Bahamian cocktail, amid a lively atmosphere curated by a DJ. For guests looking for a chill vibe at Calypso Lagoon, they can take a seat on one of the 40 swings at Sunshine Swings Bar.

For those seeking a libation while cooling off in the Starfish Lagoon, the Parrotfish Swim Up Bar features both in-water and out-of-water seats and serves frozen cocktails and mocktails made with tropical fruit juices.

Get an Energy Boost at 'Suncastle Grounds' or Sweeten the Day at 'Yumshine Scoops'

Suncastle Grounds Coffee* in the Paradise Plaza welcome area will be the place for guests to get their caffeine fix, serving hot, cold and frozen coffees along with snacks. Yumshine Scoops* will scoop up an array of ice cream flavors in Paradise Plaza, offering guests a refreshing treat.

Pearl Cove Beach Club Restaurant, Bar and Swim Up Bar

Celebration Key's exclusive retreat for guests 18 and older, Pearl Cove Beach Club, features a full-service restaurant* with an elevated menu, bar and lounge. The infinity pool overlooking the beach includes a swim up bar. Access to Pearl Cove Beach Club includes three options for purchase: club access plus a welcome drink; club access plus open bar (maximum of 10 drinks); club access, all inclusive (open bar, maximum of 10 drinks, and lunch from the Pearl Cove restaurant).

Introducing "Island Eats"

Carnival guests will enjoy an "Island Eats" offering where each guest, utilizing their Sail & Sign card, may enjoy one complimentary "Island Eats" meal at quick casual outlets, snack shacks and food trucks across the destination or choose instead to receive 25 percent off one entrée per person at the full-service restaurants (excluding Pearl Cove Beach Club restaurant).

To see all itineraries that stop in Celebration Key, click here. For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation on Carnival, call 1-800-CARNIVAL, visit http://carnival.com, or contact your favorite travel advisor or online travel site.

*does not participate in Island Eats

