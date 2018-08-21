Carnival Cruise Line Takes To The Sky With Innovative 'Homeport Advantage' Campaign Featuring A Massive 128-Foot-Long Carnival AirShip Flying Over The Southeast

The AirShip made its aerial debut today at Carnival's Sixth Annual Day of Play at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. – the first stop in a 30-day airborne journey across seven U.S. states. After departing Memphis, the AirShip will proceed to Dallas before heading down to Houston then continue the journey with visits to homeports in Galveston, New Orleans, Mobile, Tampa, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Port Canaveral, Jacksonville and Charleston before ending in Atlanta.

As part of the campaign, consumers will have a chance to win free cruises, Carnival swag, VIP event passes and Carnival cruise gift cards when they take a picture or video of the AirShip and post it on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter with the hashtag #ChooseFun. The hashtag will also trigger a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ®, Carnival's longtime charitable partner.

"Carnival is America's Cruise Line and what better way to showcase our new offerings in popular homeports like Galveston, Port Canaveral and Miami than with our very own AirShip that highlights our #ChooseFun tagline while supporting the special kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

As part of its journey, the Carnival Airship will stop in Miami on Sept. 20 to welcome the new Carnival Horizon to its year-round homeport. Shipboard festivities will include fun events hosted by NBA Hall of Famer and Carnival Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O'Neal and featuring Miami Heat players.

The Homeport Advantage campaign is also designed to raise awareness for the incredible variety of Carnival's U.S. embarkation options, with 18 year-round and seasonal ports – the most in cruising – along the East and West Coasts and the Gulf of Mexico. Roughly half of the U.S. population is within a day's drive of a Carnival homeport, providing convenience and affordability to vacationers.

Four ships will be arriving at new homeports in September, providing consumers with fresh and exciting ways to Choose Fun and create a lifetime of wonderful vacation memories. The new ships and itineraries include:

Carnival Horizon ( Miami ): Carnival's newest ship that made her U.S. debut in New York in May will launch year-round home six- and eight-day Caribbean cruises from Miami beginning Sept. 22 following a special two-day cruise to Nassau Sept. 20 . Carnival Horizon introduced several new innovations, including the first-ever Dr. Seuss water park, Guy Fieri's Bar-B-Que Smokehouse | Brewhouse with BBQ favorites from Food Network star and longtime Carnival partner Guy Fieri , and the line's first teppanyaki venue.

Launched in 2016, Carnival Vista brings -sized fun to with such popular features as the groundbreaking aerial attraction SkyRide, an IMAX theatre, Family Harbor staterooms and suites, and a Cuban-themed section with its own pool and bar. Carnival Vista kicks off her new year-round sailing seven-day schedule from . Carnival Breeze (Port Canaveral): Bringing a whole new level of excitement to the Space Coast, Carnival Breeze will offer a diverse Caribbean schedule from Port Canaveral with seven-day and 14-day itineraries starting Sept. 30 . Popular features on Carnival Breeze include a massive WaterWorks aqua park, the interactive Thrill Theater, and delicious dining options ranging from casual options like Guy's Burger Joint to the exquisite Fahrenheit 555 steakhouse.

Additional information on the Homeport Advantage campaign is available at carnival.com/ChooseFun.

