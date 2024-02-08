CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE TO HONOR MUSIC ICON GWEN STEFANI AS GODMOTHER OF CARNIVAL JUBILEE

Naming Ceremony Set for Port of Galveston on Feb. 24

MIAMI, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line announced today that global music superstar Gwen Stefani will be honored as the godmother of Carnival's new flagship, Carnival Jubilee, at a naming ceremony and celebration in Galveston, Texas on Saturday, Feb. 24.

A three-time GRAMMY® Award winner, Gwen Stefani has achieved global success as a songwriter, performer, charismatic frontwoman of No Doubt, and as a multi-platinum solo artist. Throughout it all, Stefani has remained a trend-setting music and fashion icon with an impressive array of honors – four MTV Video Music Awards, two Billboard Awards, an American Music Award, and a Brit Award. To date, she's sold more than 60 million units worldwide. Stefani also returned for her seventh season as a coach on the Emmy®-winning NBC series The Voice this past fall.

Stefani is also recognized for her philanthropic work, including her support of children's causes.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be welcoming Gwen Stefani onto Carnival Jubilee so we can honor her as the ship's godmother," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "She has demonstrated her commitment to our Carnival values, including promoting diversity and inclusion, supporting charitable causes, being a leader in her field, and of course, having fun. We are going to show her an enthusiastic welcome in only the way Carnival can when she joins us on February 24."

"I am honored to be the godmother of the new Carnival Jubilee," said Stefani. "Carnival is taking it to the next level of fun while being committed to children's causes and supporting our military families and veterans."

Carnival Jubilee entered service on Dec. 23, 2023 and is homeported year-round from the Port of Galveston. The ship is the third of Carnival's Excel class, is powered on a liquefied natural gas (LNG) technology platform and can hold 6500 guests and 1750 crew.

The naming ceremony is an invitation-only event that will be held on board the ship. A portion of the event will be broadcast live on Carnival's Facebook page starting at 3:30 CST on Feb. 24.

ABOUT CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is the first cruise line to sail over 100 million guests and is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line, for carrying more Americans and serving more U.S. homeports than any other. Since its founding in 1972, Carnival has continually revolutionized the cruise industry and popularized the cruise vacation as an affordable and fun travel option. Carnival operates from 14 U.S. and two Australian homeports and employs more than 40,000 team members representing 120 nationalities. Carnival currently sails 27 ships and continues an exciting period of growth with another ship joining the fleet this spring and an all-new exclusive destination, Celebration Key, set to debut on Grand Bahama in summer 2025.

SOURCE Carnival Cruise Line