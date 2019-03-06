Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras Introduces Innovative New Stateroom Design

MIAMI, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise lovers who sail on Carnival Cruise Line's newest and most innovative ship, Mardi Gras, set to debut in late summer 2020, will enjoy an array of architectural features and designs that will enhance many aspects of its balcony, ocean view and interior staterooms.

The staterooms were developed in partnership with DCA Design International, a leading product design firm based in Warwick, England, that works across consumer goods, travel and transportation, commercial, and science and technology sectors. The staterooms will reflect new and innovative design practices that are ergonomically-friendly and maximize visual space, clean lines, surfaces and storage.

"We took a unique approach to our stateroom design with Mardi Gras, utilizing DCA's design experts who are well known for innovative product design and partnered them with Miami-based interior architect Studio Dado," said Ben Clement, Carnival's senior vice president of new builds. "DCA employed a thoughtful guest-centric approach gleaned from observations of how our guests use their space in conjunction with their vast experience in product design to make the staterooms as comfortable and functional as possible."

Distinguished by muted turquoise hues, the staterooms' are enhanced by design touches that include:

Floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors on nearly all verandahs for easier balcony access;

New sofas that "flip" into a bed and foot stools that open up for storage;

Clear glass doors on the in-room mini-refrigerators to see what's inside;

More 110V power outlets and USB connections both on the vanity and by the bed as well as more shelf space to accommodate electronic devices;

Flexible bedside reading lamps that allow guests to read without disturbing others;

A larger, customizable wardrobe with two pull-out bins, a sliding shoe rack, folding shelves and storage under the bed for luggage.

Spacious bathrooms with glass shower doors, a first for the line, along with an in-shower shaving bar.

To watch a video showing the stateroom features, click here.

"We've taken the best practices in new interior design and hotel concepts and applied them to Mardi Gras to create guest-friendly staterooms designed to make guests feel at home," said Dom Hargreaves, sector manager for DCA Design International. "It's been an incredible opportunity to work with Carnival to enrich the stateroom experience by focusing on both design principles and small details, creating moments of delight for Mardi Gras guests."

Mardi Gras will offer the widest variety of accommodations of any Carnival ship with more than 70 percent of staterooms featuring an ocean view or balcony, along with 300 pairs of connecting staterooms, for large families or groups.

In addition to the newly redesigned staterooms with more balcony, ocean view and interior choices than ever before, Mardi Gras will offer favorites introduced on Carnival's Vista-class including:

The tropics-inspired Havana staterooms feature vibrant interiors and an outdoor patio space. These staterooms have access to an exclusive open deck with sun loungers, Cuban-themed bar and relaxation pool.

staterooms feature vibrant interiors and an outdoor patio space. These staterooms have access to an exclusive open deck with sun loungers, Cuban-themed bar and relaxation pool. Extra-roomy Family Harbor accommodations with their nautical décor are located near Camp Ocean, the children's facility, and have access to the Family Harbor Lounge, an exclusive spot with breakfast and snacks throughout the day, plus board games, family movies, video games and more.

Cloud 9 Spa staterooms feature exclusive, soothing décor, spa bathrobes and slippers as well as Elemis toiletries. These accommodations offer privileges to the ship's spa.

Mardi Gras will also offer the most suites of any Carnival ship, a total of more than 180 of varying size and locations. Exciting details on the ship's suites and amenities will be announced in mid-April, including the premium level Carnival Excel Suites, which will include a set of exclusive features and offerings.

The new accommodations are the perfect complement to Mardi Gras' exciting activities and attractions, including BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea, and six distinct themed zones with popular dining, libation, entertainment and activity offerings.

Currently under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland, Mardi Gras is slated to enter service in Europe Aug. 31, 2020, before repositioning to New York for a series of voyages then shift to Port Canaveral for year-round seven-day Caribbean cruises beginning in Oct. 2020.

To learn more about Carnival Cruise Line, visit Carnival.com. For reservations, contact any travel agent or call 1-800-CARNIVAL. Carnival can also be found on: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Journalists also can visit Carnival's media site, carnival-news.com or follow the line's PR department on Twitter at twitter.com/CarnivalPR.

About Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), is "The World's Most Popular Cruise Line®" with 26 ships operating three- to 24-day voyages to The Bahamas, Caribbean, Mexican Riviera, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, New England, Bermuda, Cuba, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands and Southeast Asia. The line currently has three new ships scheduled for delivery – Carnival Panorama™ in 2019, Mardi Gras in 2020 and an as-yet-unnamed ship in 2022.

SOURCE Carnival Cruise Line

Related Links

http://www.carnivalcorp.com

