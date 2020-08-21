Carnival Cruise Line's Next Excel-class Ship To Be Named Carnival Celebration

MIAMI, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the help of celebrity partners past and present, Carnival Cruise Line today announced that its next Excel-class ship arriving in 2022 to coincide with its 50th birthday celebration will be named "Carnival Celebration."

A full roster of Carnival partners, including Kathie Lee Gifford, Guy Fieri and Shaquille O'Neal, unwrapped boxes that revealed the letters of the Celebration name, which is both a throwback to one of the popular early ships in the Carnival fleet, as well as a recognition of Carnival's 50th birthday celebration that will take place in 2022 when the new Carnival Celebration will join the fleet. The video announcement was made across Carnival's social media channels and can be viewed here.

Carnival Celebration will debut from PortMiami in November 2022, and will be a sister ship to Mardi Gras, the first in the Excel series scheduled to enter service on Feb. 6, 2021 from Port Canaveral, Fla. The addition of Carnival Celebration to Miami will maintain PortMiami's position as the top embarkation port for Carnival Cruise Line.

"The name Carnival Celebration couldn't be more perfect for a ship that will be a key component of our 50th Birthday festivities," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "Many thanks to our celebrity partners who helped us officially 'unbox the fun' and reveal the name of a ship that promises to be a spectacular addition to our fleet. Carnival Celebration is our 50th Birthday present to our guests!"

Carnival Celebration will include many of the features that have made Mardi Gras one of the most anticipated ships in cruising, including BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea, along with some unique design features created specifically for this vessel.

Carnival's 50th Birthday celebration kicks off in March 2022 – the company's birthday month – with a series of commemorative sailings that will feature special entertainment and itineraries then continue all year long, culminating with the arrival of Carnival Celebration to Miami in November 2022. Additional information on the March 2022 sailings is available at www.carnival.com/sailabration .

Carnival Celebration's itineraries will be announced over the coming weeks and the ship will be opening up for sale in October.

Guests can register to be the "first to know" about the ship's itineraries and special sale promotions at www.carnival.com/ship2022 .

For additional information on Carnival Celebration or any other of Carnival Cruise Line's ships, contact any travel agent, call 1-800-CARNIVAL or visit carnival.com.

SOURCE Carnival Cruise Line

Related Links

http://www.carnivalcorp.com

