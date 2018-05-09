Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Angeles Next Year

Carnival Legend is undergoing an extensive two-week-long dry dock that is taking place in Portland, Ore. and is adding a variety of popular food and beverage concepts. These include Guy's Burger Joint, developed in tandem with Food Network star Guy Fieri, the poolside RedFrog Rum Bar and BlueIguana Tequila Bar, and the Mexican-themed BlueIguana Cantina. Enhancements to Camp Ocean, a marine-themed kids play area, and Circle "C" catering to 12- to 14-year-olds, as well as the ship's retail shopping outlets, are also being incorporated.

Following the dry dock, Carnival Legend will operate a summer 2018 schedule of seven-day Alaska cruises from Seattle, then reposition to Australia with a series of departures from Sydney and Melbourne in the fall and winter. In summer 2019 she will return to Seattle for another series of seven-day Alaska cruises before moving to Tampa in the fall of 2019.

Prior to its Tampa deployment, Carnival Legend will also operate a series of longer-length Carnival Journeys voyages in 2019, including a nine-day Alaska cruise from Vancouver, a 16-day Hawaii voyage from Vancouver and 15-day Panama Canal transit that begins in Los Angeles and ends in Tampa, positioning the vessel for its new schedule from that port.

In addition to visiting some of the world's most beautiful destinations, guests sailing on Carnival Journeys cruises enjoy unique on-board activities during which they can sample local cuisine and enjoy entertainment and cultural opportunities within the various ports of call. Activities focusing on topics such as photography, cooking, arts and crafts and celestial navigation, along with a 1980s-themed "Throwback Sea Day," are also offered.

"At Carnival, we encourage our guests to Choose Fun and with these voyages aboard the newly refurbished Carnival Legend we're providing our guests with a broad spectrum of exciting cruise options featuring sought-after destinations and unique experiences ashore," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Unique Panama Canal Crossings, Seven-Day Voyages from Tampa

Following its 2019 Alaska season, Carnival Legend will operate a 15-day Panama Canal cruise that will begin in Los Angeles Oct. 12 and end in Tampa Oct. 27, 2019, positioning the vessel to assume week-long Caribbean sailings currently operated by Carnival Miracle which will be positioned to another homeport to be announced shortly. The 15-day Panama Canal cruise will feature Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Quetzal (Guatemala), Puntarenas (Costa Rica), before transiting the Panama Canal followed by stops at Cartagena and Santa Marta (Colombia) and Grand Cayman.

Carnival Legend's seven-day schedule from Tampa kicks off Oct. 27, 2019 and includes visits to Grand Cayman, Cozumel, Mahogany Bay and Belize or Costa Maya. On Jan. 25, 2020, the ship will also offer a special eight-day voyage that includes a partial transit of the Panama Canal as well as port calls at Limon and Grand Cayman.

Carnival Legend will also operate a round-trip 14-day Panama Canal cruise from Tampa Dec. 1-15, 2019. The voyage will feature stops at Cozumel and Limon (Costa Rica) before transiting the Panama Canal, then visit Cartagena, Aruba, Curacao and Grand Cayman.

Special Nine-Day Alaska, 16-Day Hawaii Voyage

Carnival Legend will operate a unique nine-day Alaska cruise round-trip from Vancouver Sept. 17-26, 2019, featuring a day-long call at Icy Strait Point, an unspoiled wilderness area offering some of the best whale and bear watching in the state and the world's longest zip-line, followed by an extended sail of Glacier Bay and the popular Alaskan ports of Sitka, Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan.

The ship will also operate a 16-day Hawaii voyage departing Vancouver Sept. 26 and arriving in Los Angeles Oct. 12, 2019. The voyage includes extended visits to four of the Aloha State's most popular destinations, including Hilo, Maui, Kona, Kauai, and Honolulu, with opportunities for guests to get an "up close and personal" look at one of the world's most popular vacation destinations.

Additional Information and Reservations

To learn more about Carnival Cruise Line or to make a reservation, visit Carnival.com, call 1-800-CARNIVAL, or contact any travel agent. Follow us on: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

About Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is "The World's Most Popular Cruise Line®" with 26 ships operating three- to 16-day voyages to The Bahamas, Caribbean, Mexican Riviera, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, New England, Bermuda, Europe, Cuba, Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. The line currently has three new ships scheduled for delivery – the 133,500-ton Carnival Panorama set to debut in 2019 and two as-yet-unnamed 180,000-ton ships in 2020 and 2022.

