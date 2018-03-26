Carnival Paradise Resumes Year-Round Cruise Service From Tampa Following Extensive Multi-Million-Dollar Makeover

Carnival Paradise departs this afternoon on a five-day Caribbean cruise to Cozumel and Grand Cayman – part of the ship's year-round sailings from Tampa that also include four-day cruises to Cozumel and five-day cruises to Cozumel and Mahogany Bay (Roatan), Key West or Grand Cayman. The ship also offers four- to eight-day cruises to Cuba featuring day-long and overnight calls in Havana, as well as visits to popular ports throughout the Caribbean.

"We can't wait for our guests to check out the fantastic new features aboard Carnival Paradise, which returns to service better than ever offering an exciting combination of itineraries featuring top destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and Cuba," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

The new features added during dry dock include:

Guy's Burger Joint : a free-of-charge poolside venue developed in partnership with Food Network personality Guy Fieri serving hand-crafted burgers and fresh-cut fries enjoyed amidst a décor that celebrates the chef's California roots and love of car culture.

In addition to Carnival Paradise's short cruise program, Carnival's Tampa-based offerings include Carnival Miracle's year-round six- and seven-day cruises visiting beautiful ports throughout the western Caribbean, as well as eight-day voyages that include a partial transit of the Panama Canal.

Reservations are currently open for all of Carnival's departures from Tampa.

