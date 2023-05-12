Carnivale Sets Groundbreaking for New Restaurant in the Heart of The Bahamas

A Thrilling Dining Experience is Coming to Paradise Island. Latin Fusion Eatery with the Motto "Live a Colorful Life" is Coming to Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A lively Chicago restaurant celebrating Latin cuisine, love, and a zest for life is taking a Bahamian approach to its forthcoming second location in the heart of The Bahamas.

Carnivale Bahamas celebrated its groundbreaking Thursday, May 11, kicking off the start of construction on a 15,000-square-foot mix of indoor and outdoor spaces that will become a new hot spot for indoor fine dining, spectacular casual outdoor food and drinks, live music and entertainment, spaces for private parties, and special events right on Paradise Island.

Carnivale Bahamas, expected to open in spring 2024 at Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina, will feature a 15,000-square-foot mix of indoor and outdoor dining spaces with seating for over 350.

Once open in spring 2024, the restaurant will have a combination of indoor and outdoor seating for over 350 next to Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina, the best deep-water marina in The Bahamas.

Co-owner Bill Marovitz said the existing Carnivale restaurant in Chicago, which opened in 2005, has celebrated color, life, excitement, and fun for 18 years. While the same lively focus is shaping Carnivale Bahamas, diners can expect plenty of Bahamian touches and inspiration at the new location.

"At the new Carnivale Bahamas, every dining experience will be unique, full of incredible food and flavors, in a colorful and romantic ambience, with the hottest music playing both indoors and outdoors."

Carnivale operates with the motto "live a colorful life" and "love always wins" in its celebrated Chicago restaurant, and Marovitz said that the same approach will shape the culture and atmosphere of Carnivale Bahamas.

"Carnivale's ambience will be second to none. The restaurant will be fun and entertaining from the moment you walk in the door to the moment you leave," Marovitz said. "Music, including live concerts, will be an important element of the restaurant. Guests can expect the best food, service, and atmosphere when they come to Carnivale."

"Carnivale Bahamas will celebrate local cultures, flavors, and cuisines. We are going to be incorporating elements that are native and beloved by Bahamians," co-owner Jerry Cataldo said.

Once open, Carnivale Bahamas will be an exciting new addition to Paradise Landing and Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina, which is owned and operated by Sterling Global Financial Limited.

Khaalis Rolle, President of Sterling Global Advisory Services and a former Minister of State for Investments, said the addition of the unique new restaurant to Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina and Paradise Landing will provide another boost to the local economy and job market.

In addition to a substantial capital investment of more than $10 million, the restaurant anticipates hiring as many as 120 employees when fully operational, adding more jobs to The Bahamas as residents are hired to work at the new dining destination.

"We're excited to welcome Carnivale Bahamas to our upscale and rapidly growing neighborhood on Paradise Landing," he said. "It's another example of a Sterling Global project in The Bahamas that backs up our commitment to being a responsible developer while helping to grow the country in a positive way."

The Paradise Island restaurant will be the place to be for intimate dinners, romantic weddings, private parties, concerts, casual lunches, and everything in between. Because Carnivale Bahamas is located at Paradise Landing, a prestigious residential and commercial neighborhood surrounding Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina, it will be easily accessible by boat and conveniently located near the world-famous Atlantis resort and casino while still being just a bridge away from the capital city of Nassau.

Cataldo said patrons can expect an impressive "wow factor" with every visit, not to mention delicious food that will span cultures and include everything from twists on Latin and Bahamian flavors to Bahamian stone crabs. Carnivale Bahamas will be operated by Hostmark Hospitality Group.

For more information email [email protected] or call +1-242-677-1900.

About Sterling Global Financial Limited

Sterling Global Financial Limited is a global alternative asset manager focused on real estate, infrastructure, and financial services. Sterling Group has more than 50 years of experience providing clients around the world with a range of services such as private banking, wealth management, trust services, and real estate development and lending. The Group is also a proud winner of several prestigious awards for its real estate investment funds.

About Carnivale

Since opening in 2005, Carnivale has established itself as one of the premier dining destinations in Chicago's West Loop. Enjoy Latin fusion cuisine, exotic cocktails, and one-of-a-kind desserts inspired by the cuisine & culture of Mexico, Puerto Rico, Cuba, South America, and Central America as well as our passion for travel, art, and design. With a lush interior and original artwork, the Carnivale experience makes every meal a celebration.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Carnivale