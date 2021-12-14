CarnivalWarehouse.com Releases 2021 Top 50 Fairs & Top Carnivals List

ELGIN, Ill., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After releasing a shortened Top 50 list due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the carnivalwarehouse.com Top 50 Fairs list returned in 2021 with a robust ranking of fairs in North America based on attendance, and a list of the carnivals who provide the midway for those fairs. While the after-effects of the Covid-19 pandemic provided significant challenges for fairs and carnivals this season, attendance numbers demonstrated a great response from local communities as outdoor entertainment made a comeback in 2021. "The events that were able to run without capacity limitations had fantastic years, those with restricted attendance numbers or limited entertainment due to government regulations, suffered some on the attendance side," said Ron Weber, Editor, carnivalwarehouse.com.

The State Fair of Texas tops the list, replacing the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, which had to be canceled for the second year in a row along with several other large events.

The Arizona State Fair, Arkansas State Fair, and Frontier Days each boasted record years. A few fairs made their Top 50 debut in 2021, taking up the spaces left open by fairs who were unable to open this year. "We had to dig a little deeper to get the Top 50 due to some cancellations but many of these events had fantastic runs," said Weber. The Allegan County (MI) Fair, Canfield Fair, Clay County Fair, and Eastern Idaho State Fair were a few of the newcomers to the Top 50 list this year.

North American Midway Entertainment (NAME) came out on the top of the carnival list with Wade Shows moving up one spot to take second place. Due to some new fairs added to the list, several carnivals were included for the first time this year.

Miller Spectacular Shows, Arnold's Amusements, Skerbeck Entertainment Group, Mighty Thomas Carnival, and Gold Star Amusements all joined the prestigious rankings for the first time in 2021. "The 2021 Top 50 Fairs and Carnivals Lists mirrors the depth of the outdoor amusement business industry," said Weber. "It's great to see some fresh entries on the list, recognizing those who have worked so hard to safely bring family entertainment back. Many events returned to pre-Pandemic attendance levels, and no one reported any spike in Covid 19 spread in their communities following their events. That says a lot for the outdoor amusement industry," he added. To view the full 2021 list visit www.carnivalwarehouse.com.

