Carnivore Meat Company Names Heather Govea as CEO

GREEN BAY, Wis., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnivore Meat Company ("Carnivore" or the "Company"), an ultra-premium freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food manufacturer, announced today the appointment of Heather Govea as Chief Executive Officer. Govea is exceptionally well-known in the industry for developing strong teams and driving high growth. She brings decades of pet food experience, having held previous leadership roles at Natural Balance, Del Monte/Big Heart Pet Brands, Nulo and having most recently served as Chief Strategy Officer at Alphia, Inc.

Founded in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Carnivore is among the largest freeze-dried raw pet food producers in North America, manufacturing unique freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food and treats. A pioneer in raw pet food, the Company's highly differentiated products are marketed under the flagship Vital Essentials® brand and distributed to over 7,200 retailers in the U.S. and Canada, online via Chewy and Amazon, and in 14 international markets. Carnivore is also a trusted partner to several co-manufacturing and private label customers.

"Joining Carnivore as CEO in this stage of the Company's trajectory is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Govea. "I'm eager to continue accelerating growth with this team and leverage the strong momentum behind Vital Essentials following the recent brand re-launch. And with Arbor's investment and expertise, the Company is significantly expanding its capacity with the move into a new, state-of-the-art 235,000 square foot manufacturing facility and headquarters later this year. It's a dream scenario for me that matches my passion as a leader – catalyzing growth with high-quality, unique products that make a difference in the lives of pets and those that love them."

Carnivore Meat Company is owned by Arbor Investments, a specialized private equity firm focused exclusively on acquiring companies in food, beverage, and related industries. Arbor announced the acquisition in December 2021.

"We knew we needed a CEO with deep experience and a passion for the pet industry, together with the ambition and playbook to help us continue growing this business," said Arbor Partner Chris Tuffin. "Heather brings the perfect skillset, having demonstrated success scaling several pet brands and organizations in her career along with the category insights and industry relationships to build strategic partnerships with retailers."

"Carnivore has an outstanding and unique culture, and a passionate team that I love working with," said Arbor President and Carnivore Board Chairman Carl Allegretti. "Heather is a proven leader and will fit seamlessly with the outstanding work force in Green Bay. We are thrilled to welcome her to the team at Carnivore."

A Midwest native, Govea holds a degree in Animal Science from California State Polytechnic University.

While she will join the Carnivore team at the upcoming Global Pet Expo trade show later this week, Govea will officially assume the role of CEO on May 1st.

ABOUT CARNIVORE MEAT COMPANY

Carnivore Meat Company is an award-winning manufacturer of premium raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats. Located in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company's rapidly growing brands include Vital Essentials®, VE RAW BAR®, Vital Cat® and Nature's Advantage®, which are distributed to over 7,200 retailers in the U.S. and Canada, online including Chewy and Amazon, and in 14 other international markets. The company also supplies co-manufacturing customers and provides private label products to key retailers globally. Carnivore has been awarded with the Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award, Governor's Export Achievement Award and inclusion in the Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies.

www.carnivoremeat.com

ABOUT ARBOR INVESTMENTS

Founded in 1999, Arbor Investments is a specialized private equity firm focused exclusively on acquiring companies in food, beverage, and related industries. To date, the firm has acquired or invested in over 85 companies in North America. Arbor is headquartered in Palm Beach, FL, with additional offices in Chicago and New York. www.arborpic.com

SOURCE Vital Essentials