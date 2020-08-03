Carnivore Meat Company Partners with Festival Foods to Offer Hemp Chews Throughout Wisconsin

Launched in 2019, Vital Essentials Freeze-Dried Hemp Chews feature custom terpene profiles to enhance the desired effects for specific conditions pets may experience. The custom terpene profiles were developed by a bioengineering team specializing in plant derived product formulation and therapeutic applications of hemp and hemp oil. By combining hemp oil with 100% beef, these Hemp Chews are the most natural product available on the market today.

"Most other hemp chews for pets are made with a host of ingredients that are not necessarily high quality or healthy for our pets," commented Melissa Olson, VP Sales & Marketing. "Our hemp chews are all natural and made with Wisconsin sourced hemp oil, which is considered among the highest quality in the United States. And, like our other freeze-dried products, we use only USA sourced meat and do not include fillers, grains, gluten or artificial ingredients in any of our food or treats."

Festival Foods, a Wisconsin-based company, operates 32 stores throughout the state and has introduced Vital Essentials Hemp Chews in the pet section of all locations except Fort Atkinson and La Crosse-Copeland Ave. There are three options to choose from: RELAX, RELIEF and REVIVE.

RELIEF Hemp Chews are made for dogs that experience pain and inflammation and may help improve mobility. REVIVE Hemp Dog Chews are formulated to help regulate focus, energy and enhance stamina. RELAX Hemp Chews formula may help relieve nervousness, stress, anxiety and support calmness in dogs. For more information about Vital Essentials Freeze-Dried Hemp Chews, please visit www.veraw.com.

About Carnivore Meat Company

Carnivore Meat Company is an award-winning manufacturer of premium raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats. The Green Bay, Wisconsin company's rapidly growing brands include Vital Essentials®, VE RAW BAR and Vital Cat®, which are distributed to over 6,000 retailers nationwide, in 14 international markets and online to Chewy.com, Amazon, PetFlow.com and others. Long considered a raw pet food pioneer, the company's freeze-dried products division supplies private label, co-packing and ingredients to customers globally. Carnivore Meat Company is family owned and has been recognized for its growth accomplishments and manufacturing excellence with a number of awards in recent years, including Greater Green Bay Chamber Growth Award, Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award, Governor's Export Achievement Award, Greater Green Bay Chamber Manufacturing Award of Distinction and Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies. www.carnivoremeat.com

Media Contact: Melissa Olson | [email protected]

Dir: 920-367-4063 | Cell: 920-615-2460

Mail: Vital Essentials, P.O. Box 9227, Green Bay, WI 54308-9227

SOURCE Carnivore Meat Company

Related Links

https://www.carnivoremeat.com

