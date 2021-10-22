NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnivore Trading, the home of legendary Trader Z, provides stock market traders with a multi-dimensional suite of real time, valuable information including real time trading alerts based upon technical and fundamental analysis of quality, institutional grade stocks. Additionally, Carnivore provides sector analysis, economic analysis, and annotated stock charts with comments from Carnivore's Hall of Fame traders. Known for their timely sector calls and identification of potentially explosive stock setups, Carnivore provides subscribers with current market news, a model portfolio, where to be and when to be there in the markets, trading insights and education. Carnivore allows subscribers to see, in real time, what their Hall of Fame traders are doing and at the end of each day, provides the Carnivore Family with a Market Wrap that has become extremely popular – running down the days events and reasoning behind each trade or sector call in an entertaining, sometimes irreverent and funny commentary that makes understanding the stock market and how to make money easy to understand and fun.

Carnivore Trading Announced Today That It is Offering a 14-Day FREE TRIAL for a Limited Time**

"Our mission is to drive what we call "True Freedom" into the lives of the amazing people that are a part of the Carnivore Family of traders," said Dutch Masters, a trader at the firm, and one of the writers of the Carnivore World Famous Market Wrap each day. "What we provide to individuals and institutional traders is multi-dimensional and comprehensive, and if one were to sign up for all the disparate services required to get all the information we pack into our simple and clean offer, one would potentially pay several thousand dollars a month - and with Carnivore, we take all of that information, all our systems and our approach to the market, and we distill it down into one place here at Carnivore. We see 50 million people out there, at least, that are taking control of their own accounts, and trading at commission free platforms, on their phones, using apps, which is why we deliver all our information to the Carnivores in real time by text message. By showing the family what we're doing, they learn in real time and can do what they want with that information or trade and do that trade in their own existing commission-free account at a third party brokerage firm. We don't open accounts or want any of your investment capital, we just want you to become a Hall of Fame trader using our service, and if you do, and many have, we think we can change your life as so many of our Carnivores have told us has happened to them. We call that True Freedom Realized" continued Masters.

About Carnivore Trading

Carnivore Trading is the fastest growing community of Hall of Fame stock traders on earth. Led by a group of rogue Wall Streeters that left their firms yet still have contacts and ties all over the Street at trading desks everywhere, they remain anonymous and deliver the trades they are doing to their trading family by instant text alert. Carnivore Trading is not a broker dealer and not an advisor and manages no money for subscribers to its service. For a low monthly fee, anyone across the world can have access instantly to what the top traders at Carnivore Trading are doing and thinking. Each day there is a Market Wrap Up sent directly to your smartphone, which is packed with macroeconomic analysis, sector calls, annotated stock charts, chart reading university, quotes from famous top traders, a bull/bear gauge, and a rundown of the specific stocks bought or sold that day and a recap of the day's trading action. For more information and a 14-day free trial, go to http://www.carnivoretrading.com.

*The Model Portfolio is a hypothetical portfolio.

** After the free trial period ends, a low monthly subscription of $175 per month is charged. There is no minimum and a subscriber can cancel the service at any time. See Terms and Conditions for more information.

PR Contact: Matt Sheldon

(917) 280-7329, [email protected]

SOURCE Carnivore Trading