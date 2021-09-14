Carnivore Trading Announces Sponsorship of Professional MMA Fighter Blake Bilder

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnivore Trading announced today that it will be sponsoring MMA fighter Blake Bilder. Blake Bilder is a 31-year-old professional MMA fighter with a record of 4-0-1 fighting out of California. With lightning-fast kicks and moves and his aggressive attacking style he's earned the nickname "El Animal". Blake has overwhelmed his opponents so completely at the opening bell in his fights that none of them have gone past Round 1.

Professional MMA Fighter Blake Bilder Teams Up With Carnivore Trading High-Quality Trades Delivered to Your Smartphone Before Your Broker Wakes Up. Seriously, What's Better Than Making Money While You Learn to Trade Like a Carnivore?

Carnivore Trading spokesperson "Swamp Donkey" said, "We love Blake. This is a man that's a rising star. Blake is committed to the sport, he's a smart fighter that works harder than the rest and has all the attributes of the family here at Carnivore Trading. Blake has been a Carnivore for some time now and it has meant the world to us that he would join in our mission without any expectations while he grew to be part of our family. Now that we have the chance to support and sponsor him, we are excited and grateful to have the opportunity to do it. We look forward to his next MMA fight because the Carnivores will be in the house rooting for him."

Mr, Bilder said, "Carnivore Trading changed my financial life. They taught me how to think smart in the investment world, what to look for, how to approach stock trading. Like fighting, they stalk the prey, they use their heads and find the opening, the opportunity, then they strike fast. I've never thought that I would be where I am financially at this young age, but with Carnivore's help, I've been able to make some good moves. Carnivore approached me and asked if they could somehow back me in my career and we reached an agreement. I now have thousands of Carnivores all over the USA that are like family and who will come out to my fights and cheer me on. It's a great partnership."

About Carnivore Trading

Carnivore Trading is the fastest growing community of Hall of Fame stock traders on earth. Led by a group of rogue Wall Streeters that left their firms yet still have contacts and ties all over the Street at trading desks everywhere, they remain anonymous and deliver the trades they are doing to their trading family by instant text alert. Carnivore Trading is not a broker dealer and not an advisor and manages no money for subscribers to its service. For a low monthly fee, anyone across the world can have access instantly to what the top traders at Carnivore Trading are doing and thinking. Each day there is a Market Wrap Up sent directly to your smart phone which is packed with macroeconomic analysis, sector calls, annotated stock charts, chart reading university, quotes from famous top traders, a bull/bear gauge, and a rundown of the specific stocks bought or sold that day and a recap of the day's trading action. For more information, go to http://www.carnivoretrading.com .

Media Contact:

Matt Sheldon

917-280-7329

[email protected]

SOURCE Carnivore Trading