Carnomaly Announces Official Partnership with National Motor Vehicle Title Information System

PLANO, Texas, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnomaly, the world's leading automotive crypto company, today announced that they have officially partnered with the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System, who are designed to protect consumers from fraud and unsafe vehicles as well as keeping stolen vehicles from being resold.

Under the partnership agreement, NMVTIS will be providing Carnomaly and all of their membership holders with reliable and secure vehicle title and history data. In addition to helping Carnomaly's consumers keep up to date records, the NMVTIS system will also help their consumers avoid falling prey to potential title fraud issues and other scams.

"I'm incredibly excited about the partnership we're building with the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System," Says Scott Heninger, Founder and CEO of Carnomaly. "With their decades worth of data and expertise, they are the perfect partner to team up with on this endeavor in order to further revolutionize and modernize consumers' access to the most up to date information."

Carnomaly's announcement of their latest partnership comes on the heels of their announcement from earlier this month about their CARR token's launch on a second major cryptocurrency exchange, highlighting the company as a leader in the automotive crypto and blockchain industry.

Since 1992, the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) has operated the NMVTIS system as a nonprofit, tax exempt, educational association representing U.S. and Canadian officials responsible for the administration and enforcement of motor vehicle laws.

To learn more about Carnomaly, the new partnership, and to be a part of the world's first-ever automotive reward platform, visit https://carnomaly.io.

ABOUT CARNOMALY:

Carnomaly is the world's leading automotive crypto company and the future of the automotive industry. Our fleet of tech solutions will bring digital innovation to the automotive industry through the power of blockchain and crypto technology. Through our innovative we will change the way consumers buy, sell, shop, report, and finance new or used vehicles.

