Carnomaly Is Revolutionizing The Future Of Car Buying And Ownership Through Its New Platform Powered By Blockchain Technology

NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnomaly (www.carnomaly.io), the world's leading automotive crypto company announces its crypto and blockchain platform that gives consumers and dealers the ability to buy and sell cars with integrity, and empowers them with the infrastructure to effectively communicate without manipulation.

Utilizing the new platform, consumers and dealers will be provided with accurate comprehensive vehicle reports, improved search functions, greater privacy control with a proprietary anonymous search function, and a rewarding streamlined purchasing process. Through their innovations they will change the way consumers buy, sell, shop, report, and finance new and used vehicles.

Carnomaly's announcement comes on the heels of another major cryptocurrency announcement for the automotive industry as Elon musk, CEO of Tesla, reversed his previous stance and will now start accepting cryptocurrency again once at least half of it can be mined using clean energy. Carnomaly themselves are on several major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin trading under the symbol Carr.

"We are thrilled to be able to capitalize off of the blockchain's limitless potential in order to re-think the auto industry and what car ownership and the car loan process can be," said Scott Heninger, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Carnomaly. "Through our new applications, both consumers and dealers will be more empowered than ever to take control of the buying and selling process."

To learn more about Carnomaly and to be a part of the world's first-ever automotive reward platform, visit https://carnomaly.io

About Carnomaly :

Carnomaly is the world's leading automotive crypto company and the future of the automotive industry. Their fleet of tech solutions will bring digital innovations that harness the power of blockchain technology. Carnomaly is changing the way consumers buy, sell, shop, report, and finance new or used vehicles. For more information, visit https://carnomaly.io

SOURCE Carnomaly