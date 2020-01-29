CarnoSyn® Brands Presenting Latest Health And Wellness Solutions During IHS Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ("NAI") (Nasdaq: NAII), the company behind SR CarnoSyn®, a patented, sustained-release beta-alanine, will exhibit at the Integrative Healthcare Symposium (IHS) Annual Conference in New York, NY on February 20-22, 2020 at the New York Hilton Midtown. The CarnoSyn® Brands team will present the latest clinical research on their groundbreaking ingredient solution for healthy aging and everyday wellness during a luncheon session on Friday, February 21st.

CarnoSyn® Brands will be featured at booth #TT8—attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the science and strategy behind SR CarnoSyn®.

"Our team is looking forward to meeting with healthcare practitioners during IHS and introducing them to the latest solutions available for improved health and wellness," said Ken Wolf, President, NAI. "We offer healthcare practitioners a new way to help patients live their best life at any age with SR CarnoSyn®, the only beta-alanine supplement with New Dietary Ingredient status. We have much news to share with attendees, as 2019 was a monumental year for our CarnoSyn® Brands. Not only were we recognized for major contributions to sports nutrition and science after winning NutraIngredients-USA's 2019 Sports Nutrition Ingredient of the Year, but we were also honored to receive the 2019 Novel Ingredient and Science Award from the Natural Products Association."

"Healthcare practitioners attend IHS to learn and collaborate on the latest insight and techniques related to holistic healthcare," said Dr. Di Tan, Director of Scientific Affairs, CarnoSyn® Brands. "I am excited to present news and clinical research about SR CarnoSyn®, which is an incredible breakthrough in healthy aging and wellness. It offers five valuable benefits including brain, muscle, heart, bone and overall systemic support. This is a session attendees will not want to miss."

Attendees can find out more about SR CarnoSyn® at the IHS Conference:

Booth #TT8: Attendees can connect with the team and learn more about their latest ingredient innovations for health and wellness.

Attendees can connect with the team and learn more about their latest ingredient innovations for health and wellness. Lunch & Learn Session on Friday, February 21 , 12pm – 1:30pm :

Scientists Di Tan , Ph.D. and Jay Hoffman , Ph.D., FNSCA, FACSM will present "How SR CarnoSyn® Beta-Alanine Supplementation Supports Healthy Aging and Wellness." The session will focus on the scientific studies regarding beta-alanine supplementation and its role in generating carnosine in the body to support overall systemic health, cognitive function and muscle function. The efficiency of SR CarnoSyn®'s patented delivery system will also be presented. Register for the event at https://www.ihsymposium.com/how-sr-carnosyn-beta-alanine-supplementation-supports-healthy-aging-and-wellness/.

Learn more about SR CarnoSyn® beta-alanine by visiting IHS Booth #TT8 or see our latest video at www.srcarnosyn.com.

About CarnoSyn® Brands:

CarnoSyn® Brands feature two clinically studied, patented ingredients available exclusively from Natural Alternatives International, Inc.: CarnoSyn® instant release beta-alanine and SR CarnoSyn® sustained release beta-alanine. In 2019, CarnoSyn® beta-alanine successfully obtained NDI status from the FDA and received Self-Affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status at up to 6.4 grams per day, enabling NAI's brand partners to provide unique offerings in various food categories. In the sports nutrition segment, both ingredients are well known to deliver benefits for athletic performance: Increased strength, enhanced endurance, faster recovery and greater mental focus.

SR CarnoSyn® is an advanced delivery form of CarnoSyn®, which delivers higher dosing levels of beta-alanine, and is proven to provide benefits for both wellness and healthy aging. In 2017, SR CarnoSyn® was determined to be safe through independent scientific procedures, thus satisfying the technical element of the GRAS determination. The GRAS affirmation allows NAI to broaden their product offerings beyond the sports nutrition space and focus on the dietary supplement and food and beverage industries, including medical and other fortified food products.

About NAI:

NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. NAI's comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to clients including: scientific research, clinical studies, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please visit www.nai-online.com.

CONTACT: Carrie Livingston

Director of Media Relations, Colin Kurtis

Email: carrie@colinkurtis.com

Phone: 815-519-8302

SOURCE Natural Alternatives International, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.nai-online.com

