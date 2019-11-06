CarnoSyn® Brands Showcasing Groundbreaking Health And Wellness Solutions At AMMG Conference

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ("NAI") (Nasdaq: NAII), the company behind SR CarnoSyn®, a patented, sustained-release version of CarnoSyn® beta-alanine, is showcasing several new ingredient solutions for healthy aging at the Age Management Medicine Group (AMMG) Conference in Tucson, AZ on November 7-10, 2019 at JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa.

CarnoSyn® Brands will be exhibiting at booth #206 as they focus on the science and strategy around the most innovative ingredients in healthy aging and everyday wellness. Conference attendees are invited to visit the booth to learn more about these exciting new offerings.

"We are thrilled to meet with healthcare practitioners during AMMG and help them learn more about the latest clinical research behind SR CarnoSyn® beta-alanine," said Ken Wolf, President, NAI. "CarnoSyn® Brands was recognized for major contributions to sports nutrition and science after winning NutraIngredients-USA's 2019 Sports Nutrition Ingredient of the Year, and SR CarnoSyn® is our latest groundbreaking ingredient. We also received the 2019 Novel Ingredient and Science Award from the Natural Products Association."

"Healthcare practitioners come to AMMG seeking the latest insight and information for age management," said Dr. Di Tan, Director of Scientific Affairs, CarnoSyn® Brands. "New, sustained-release SR CarnoSyn® is the breakthrough that patients deserve as it promotes healthy aging and wellness in five ways including brain function, muscle fitness, heart health, strong bones and overall systemic support. With SR CarnoSyn®, we offer healthcare practitioners a new way to help patients live their best life at any age with the only beta-alanine with New Dietary Ingredient status. Multiple studies have shown that just 2.4 grams of SR CarnoSyn® beta-alanine per day leads to increased carnosine levels in the body and better everyday wellness."

SR CarnoSyn® will be featured at several key areas during the AMMG event, including:

Booth #206 – stop by the Arizona Ballroom booth and connect with the team to learn more about their latest ingredient innovations

– stop by the Arizona Ballroom booth and connect with the team to learn more about their latest ingredient innovations Lunch & Learn Session on Friday, 11/8 from 12:15pm – 1:15pm in the Tucson Ballroom: "How SR CarnoSyn® Beta-Alanine Supplementation Supports Healthy Aging Via Supporting Cognitive Function and Muscle Health"

Find out more about SR CarnoSyn® beta-alanine by visiting AMMG Booth #206 or www.srcarnosyn.com.

About CarnoSyn® Brands:

CarnoSyn® Brands feature two clinically studied, patented ingredients available exclusively from Natural Alternatives International, Inc.: CarnoSyn® instant release beta-alanine and SR CarnoSyn® sustained release beta-alanine. In 2019, CarnoSyn® beta-alanine successfully obtained NDI status from the FDA and received Self-Affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status at up to 6.4 grams per day, enabling NAI's brand partners to provide unique offerings in various food categories. In the sports nutrition segment, both ingredients are well known to deliver benefits for athletic performance: Increased strength, enhanced endurance, faster recovery and greater mental focus.

SR CarnoSyn® is an advanced delivery form of CarnoSyn®, which delivers higher dosing levels of beta-alanine, and is proven to provide benefits for both wellness and healthy aging. In 2017, SR CarnoSyn® was determined to be safe through independent scientific procedures, thus satisfying the technical element of the GRAS determination. The GRAS affirmation allows NAI to broaden their product offerings beyond the sports nutrition space and focus on the dietary supplement and food and beverage industries, including medical and other fortified food products.

About NAI:

NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. NAI's comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to clients including: scientific research, clinical studies, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please visit www.nai-online.com.

