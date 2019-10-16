CarnoSyn® Brands Showcasing Latest Innovations At SupplySide West

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ("NAI") (Nasdaq: NAII), the company behind SR CarnoSyn®, a patented, sustained-release version of beta-alanine, is showcasing several innovative ingredient solutions at the SupplySide West Tradeshow in Las Vegas, NV on October 17 and 18, 2019.

CarnoSyn® Brands and Natural Alternatives International come together at SSW Booth #5851 as they focus on the science and strategy around the most innovative ingredients and solutions in the industry. Attendees are invited to visit the booth to learn more about these latest ingredient offerings.

"CarnoSyn® Brands was recently recognized for its major contributions in sports nutrition and science when it was named 2019 Sports Nutrition Ingredient of the Year by NutraIngredients-USA and went on to receive the Novel Ingredient and Science Award from the NPA," said Ken Wolf, President, NAI. "We're looking forward to continued success at SupplySide West, informing the industry on our patented NDI status beta-alanine offerings in both sports nutrition and wellness."

"We are especially proud to be exhibiting sustained-release SR CarnoSyn®," said Dr. Di Tan, Director of Scientific Affairs, CarnoSyn® Brands. "It promotes healthy aging and wellness in five ways including brain function, muscle fitness, heart health, strong bones and overall systemic support. With SR CarnoSyn® our customers can help consumers live their best life at any age with the only beta-alanine with NDI status. Multiple studies have shown that just 2.4 grams of SR CarnoSyn® beta-alanine per day leads to increased carnosine levels in the body and better everyday wellness."

SR CarnoSyn® will be featured at several key areas during the SSW event, including:

SSW Booth #5851 – stop by the booth and connect with the team to learn more about their latest ingredient innovations

– stop by the booth and connect with the team to learn more about their latest ingredient innovations SSW Supplier Launch Pad Event – Thursday, 10/17 at 12:35pm

– Thursday, 10/17 at SSW Breakfast Brief – Friday, 10/18 from 9am-10am

– Friday, 10/18 from SSW New Products Zone – Thursday and Friday of the show

Find out more by visiting SSW Booth #5851, srcarnosyn.com or carnosyn.com.

About CarnoSyn® Brands:

CarnoSyn® Brands feature two clinically studied, patented ingredients available exclusively from Natural Alternatives International, Inc.: CarnoSyn® instant release beta-alanine and SR CarnoSyn® sustained release beta-alanine. In 2019, CarnoSyn® beta-alanine successfully obtained NDI status from the FDA and received Self-Affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status at up to 6.4 grams per day, enabling NAI's brand partners to provide unique offerings in sports nutrition, healthy aging and wellness and other food categories. SR CarnoSyn® was also determined to be safe through independent scientific procedures, thus satisfying the technical element of the GRAS determination, and allowing NAI to focus on the broader dietary supplement and food and beverage industries, including medical and other fortified food products. SR CarnoSyn® is an advanced delivery form of CarnoSyn®, which delivers higher dosing levels of beta-alanine, and is proven to provide benefits for both wellness and healthy aging. These benefits include supporting brain function, muscles fitness, heart health, strong bones and overall systemic protection.

About NAI:

NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. NAI's comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to our clients including: scientific research, clinical studies, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please visit www.nai-online.com.

CONTACT: Carrie Livingston

Email: carrie@colinkurtis.com

Phone: 815-519-8302

SOURCE Natural Alternatives International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nai-online.com

