REHOVOT, Israel, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FoodTech start-up CarobWay™, Ltd. will introduce its clean-label, low glycemic index (GI) sweetener at IFT FIRST 2023 in Chicago. The company will demonstrate the new sweetener in a gummi and an energy bar prototypes to illustrate the new sweetener's capabilities.

Bringing the nutritional treasures of the ancient carob fruit to the modern table, CarobWay's new sweetener is derived from whole carob fruit and promotes well-being as well as providing sweetness.

CarobWay Introduces Its Low Glycemic Sweetener at IFT-FIRST

"Our natural sugar replacer provides a holistic solution based on all the goodness found in carob," states Udi Alroy, CEO and co-founder of CarobWay. "You can plug it easily into almost any food and beverage application. Thanks to our extensive dendrological research, we chose specific varieties of the carob tree that grow locally and whose fruit provides a mild, pleasing caramel flavor. Many carob sweeteners can have a faint bitter note, but CarobWay's sweetener is clean and flavorful. "This zero-waste sweetener is made from deseeded pods and available as a syrup.

Zero-waste sweetener

CarobWay strives to live in harmony with our planet and its inhabitants. By nature, carob has high carbon storage capabilities and flourishes in marginal lands. It supports ecosystem diversity and even helps prevent wildfires. The company runs a vertically integrated operation from farm to fork and is committed to fair-trade practices while ensuring a stable supply chain. Eliminating waste and preserving all the goodness of carob, it uses the entire fruit—seeds and pulp—to create innovative ingredients for food, food supplements, and cosmetics, with efficacy backed by science.

The secret ingredient: D-pinitol

The unique composition of the novel sweetener includes various sugars, plus the polyol D-pinitol, as well as trace soluble fibers and polyphenols. D-Pinitol, with a sweetness about 50% that of sucrose, is a naturally occurring compound found in plants, and in particular in carob fruit. The bioactive and wellness benefits of D-pinitol have been reported in dozens of scientific publications. To date, more than 30 beneficial activities of D-pinitol have been revealed.

Primarily, research has shown that people who consumed D-pinitol rich carob syrup and powder had lower blood glucose levels compared to the control group1. The researchers suggest this effect could be owed to its possible insulin-like function, and strong natural antidiabetic and insulin regulating abilities. But it also has shown promise as an active anti-Alzheimer, anti-cancer, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory, plus capacity as supporting immunity and liver health.

Study results

CarobWay conducted a bioavailability study using the SHIME® in vitro model, a dynamic simulation system that mimics the conditions and functionality of the human digestive system, allowing researchers to study the enzymatic activity on food compounds when it meets the stomach and small intestines.

The study demonstrated that D-pinitol is highly bioavailable, while the other carob sugars are absorbed slowly. "This is good news for prediabetics who desire to enjoy pastry confections and sweets," says Monica Colt, PhD, scientific director for CarobWay. "The study results of our carob ingredients are highly promising, and we are continuing to explore carob's impressive values." The start-up will showcase a plant-based energy bar and gummies with CarobWay sweetener.

"Consumers are seeking clean CPG products that are better-for-you, and kind to the planet," adds Alroy. "It is not enough to provide natural sweetness. CarobWay's sweetener is a natural, single ingredient to help food and beverage companies to attain a cleaner label for their products. We welcome visitors to IFT to taste our sweetener in a variety of applications and discover the full benefits of CarobWay sweetener. It can replace up to 100% of the sugars in the energy bar and about 40% of the sugars in gummies. Both demonstration products are plant-based and non-GMO, appealing to consumers who want an enjoyable treat with a purpose."

Visit us at IFT FIRST 2023 in Chicago, on July 17-19 at booth #S3471Q in the Startup Pavilion

About CarobWay

FoodTech start-up, CarobWay, Ltd. is on a mission to reintroduce carob's secret nutritional benefit and flavor treasures. Researching and selecting the ideal source plants, developing science-backed ingredients, and leveraging innovation from seed to table, CarobWay introduces nutritious bioactive carob ingredients with a minimal footprint. CarobWay is the brainchild of food and nutrition entrepreneur Udi Alroy, whose vision is to return this ancient superfruit to the mainstream. The company has forged a whole new path in the industry, building a robust, sustainable, vertically integrated food system that benefits all supply chain partners.

[1] https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4923/14/8/1594

